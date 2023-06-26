Massive price cut on Samsung Galaxy A54 5G! Check offers, discounts

Do you want to upgrade your smartphone? Then, we have found you a feature-filled smartphone, and that too at a discount! Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is one of the latest models from Samsung. With its amazing features and specification, it also gives a classy look.

Let's look at what the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has to offer. The phone features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 5000 mAh battery with Super Fast Charging. It captures mesmerizing images with its triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP Main Camera with OIS, a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, a 5MP depth camera, and a 32MP front camera.

Do you want to get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G? Then it's right for you to make the purchase as it is available with a massive price cut.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G discount

According to Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G originally retails for Rs. 41,999. But, you can get the smartphone only at the price of Rs. 38,999. Amazing right?

This is not it! You can get additional off by availing of bank offers and exchange deals. Continue reading to know more.

Bank offers

You get flat Rs. 3000 instant discount by using an HDFC Bank Credit Card, SBI Credit Card, and ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 20000. Additionally, you can get a flat Rs. 1250 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000. And a 7.5% Instant Discount up to Rs.1250 on Axis Bank Credit Card EMI transactions.

But wait! The deal does not end here! You can get additional off by trading in your old smartphone and get a value up to Rs. 22,800. However, the exchange rates depend on the model and working conditions of the old smartphone. So, before availing of the exchange deal, make sure that the phone you want to exchange is good and working to avoid any problems. Additionally, you need to enter your area Pincode to check if the exchange offer is available at your location area.