Massive price cut on Samsung Galaxy A54 5G! Check offers, discounts

Huge sale is now live on Samsung Galaxy A54 5G! Grab the discounts and offers available on Amazon Today!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 26 2023, 08:14 IST
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Review in 6 points: Know if it's worth the price
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Design
1/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Design: When it comes to looks, Samsung has been using the same back design for its smartphones in recent times. The Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, even the Galaxy S23, and they all look almost similar. Also, Galaxy A54 5G features a glass back, making the rear reflective and smudge friendly. Having said that, the Galaxy A54 5G does look classy and is worth flaunting. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Display: The Galaxy A54 5G offers you an immersive screen viewing experience with its 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and a refresh rate of 120Hz. From watching movies to playing games, the experience is commendable. The screen provides vibrant colours and wide viewing angles. The scrolling of the screen is also quick and smooth. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Performance: Powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset, the phone is capable of handling everyday tasks without throwing any tantrums. From playing graphics-intensive games to long hours of binging sessions and listening to music, nothing bothered the phone. Running on Samsung's OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13, the Galaxy A54 5G offers a smooth and efficient user experience with quick app loading times. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Cameras: The device houses a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP Macro lens. It also has a 32MP selfie camera. The camera performance of the primary camera is impressive as it highlights all the details. While, when it comes to night photography, the sensor brightened up the image and boosted the colours but without any noise or grains. However, the front camera disappointed me with its output as it softened the image. (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Battery: It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and can easily survive 1.5 days given that there is no heavy usage of the phone. However, the device does not come with a charger in the box. (Priya/HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
6/6 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Verdict: The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a decent pick for users who want a device offering great battery life, an amazing display, and good camera performance at a starting price of Rs. 38999. The build quality of the phone is decent and with the software updates, you can easily use the device for up to 5 years. Overall, the phone offers an amazing user experience and value for money. (Priya/HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
View all Images
Huge price cut on Samsung Galaxy A54 5G announced. (Priya/HT Tech)

Do you want to upgrade your smartphone? Then, we have found you a feature-filled smartphone, and that too at a discount! Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is one of the latest models from Samsung. With its amazing features and specification, it also gives a classy look.

Let's look at what the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has to offer. The phone features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 5000 mAh battery with Super Fast Charging. It captures mesmerizing images with its triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP Main Camera with OIS, a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, a 5MP depth camera, and a 32MP front camera.

Do you want to get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G? Then it's right for you to make the purchase as it is available with a massive price cut.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G discount

According to Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G originally retails for Rs. 41,999. But, you can get the smartphone only at the price of Rs. 38,999. Amazing right?

B0BXD3WN1B-1

This is not it! You can get additional off by availing of bank offers and exchange deals. Continue reading to know more.

Bank offers

You get flat Rs. 3000 instant discount by using an HDFC Bank Credit Card, SBI Credit Card, and ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 20000. Additionally, you can get a flat Rs. 1250 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000. And a 7.5% Instant Discount up to Rs.1250 on Axis Bank Credit Card EMI transactions.

But wait! The deal does not end here! You can get additional off by trading in your old smartphone and get a value up to Rs. 22,800. However, the exchange rates depend on the model and working conditions of the old smartphone. So, before availing of the exchange deal, make sure that the phone you want to exchange is good and working to avoid any problems. Additionally, you need to enter your area Pincode to check if the exchange offer is available at your location area.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 08:14 IST
Home Mobile News Massive price cut on Samsung Galaxy A54 5G! Check offers, discounts
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Good news for gamers! Microsoft vows to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on Sony PlayStation consoles
Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund
Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention
Microsoft
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets