MASSIVE Price Drop! Get iPhone SE 2020 for 8990 against 39900; here's how

It is a not-to-be-missed deal! Why? Because it is nearly impossible to get an iPhone under Rs. 10000. However, with the help of amazing offers on Flipkart, the price of the iPhone SE 2020 can be reduced to mere Rs. 8990. iPhone SE models are already considered to be the cheapest and most affordable iPhones. And, to make it more accessible, Flipkart has announced a massive discount and other offers on the device. So, if you want to try your hands on an iPhone, the iPhone SE 2020 can be grabbed today at a reduced price. Here are the offer details you need to know.

iPhone SE 2020 price on Flipkart: Discount and offers

The 64GB storage variant of the iPhone SE 2020 is available on Flipkart at a discount of 27 percent today. That is, the phone worth Rs. 39900, can be purchased at a discounted rate of Rs. 28990. If you have a budget of Rs. 30000, you can grab the phone on discount. Meanwhile, if you want to save more on the phone, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers too.

In order to opt for the exchange offer, you need to have an older smartphone and that too in a good working condition. On exchange, the price of the phone can further come down by Rs. 20000. Thus, bringing the cost of the phone to Rs. 8990. However, it needs to be noted that the price reduction on exchange depends on the phone you will be exchanging and its condition. Flipkart is also offering a bank offer on the device- 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iPhone SE 2020

The iPhone SE 2020 runs on A13 Bionic Chip and gets a 4.7 inch Retina HD Display. The phone houses a 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front camera. The phone is water and dust Resistant as it comes with IP67 rating and is also capable of fast charging.