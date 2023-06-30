Massive price drop on Motorola G32! Check all offers

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 30 2023, 11:06 IST
Motorola G 32 available with a huge price drop! (Flipkart)
Motorola G 32 available with a huge price drop! (Flipkart)

Are you looking for a budget-friendly, but feature-filled smartphone? Then we have got you covered. Flipkart is offering a huge price cut on Motorola G32. It is now available at a very affordable price on Flipkart. But before getting into discounts, let's get you through the specifications list of Motorola G32.

Motorola G32 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ Ultra-wide display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 680 Octa-core processor and 8 GB of RAM. It takes amazing quality pictures with its triple-set cameras consisting of a 50 MP primary camera with an 8 MP ultra-wide lens along with a 16 MP front camera. It has a 5000 mAh Battery for long-lasting performance and battery life.

Want to know more about the price and offers on Motorola G32? Then continue reading for more information.

Motorola G32 discounts

The Motorola G32 is originally priced at Rs.18,999 however, from Flipkart you can get it for only Rs.11,999, giving you a huge price drop of 36 percent.

This is not all! You can further reduce the price of Motorola G32 by availing bank offers and exchange deals. Check out the bank offers to know more.

Bank offers

You can get 10% off on IndusInd Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to Rs.1,000 on orders of Rs.7,500 and above. And get a 12% instant discount on PNB Credit Card, up to Rs.1500, on orders of Rs.5,000 and above. Additionally, get 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

The offer does not end here! You can also avail exchange deal and get off up to Rs.11,450. All you need to do is trade your old smartphone with the new Motorola G32. however, the exchange offer and value depend on your old phone model and working conditions. The phone can be exchanged if has a body defect or is not working properly. So make sure everything is good before availing the exchange offer.

First Published Date: 30 Jun, 11:06 IST
