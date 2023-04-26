MASSIVE! Upgrade to iPhone 14 Plus at unbelievable price of 51999 courtesy Amazon

Grab the iPhone 14 Plus at just Rs. 51999 with Amazon's exciting offers. Check offer details here.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 26 2023, 10:37 IST
iPhone 14 Plus
View all Images
iPhone 14 Plus packs all of iPhone 14's features in a bigger form factor. (HT Tech)

If you're in the market for a smartphone with a big screen, then one of the best options to go for is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. But if iPhones are your thing, then the iPhone 14 Plus is the one to go for. It packs all the features of the iPhone 14 in a massive 6.7-inch form factor and with even better battery life. With the reveal of iOS 17 on the horizon, now is the time to buy an iPhone. If you're searching for the iPhone which offers flagship-level performance, long battery life and large display, then the iPhone 14 Plus is a good choice.

Although it is still priced at a premium, you can buy the iPhone 14 Plus with a hefty price drop with Amazon's offers. It can be yours for just Rs. 51999! Check offer details here.

iPhone 14 Plus discount

The iPhone 14 Plus has an original price of Rs. 89900, as per the Amazon listing. However, you can purchase it at a significantly reduced price of Rs. 51999 by taking advantage of various discounts, bank benefits, and exchange offers offered by Amazon.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Initially, Amazon has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to Rs. 79999, resulting in a substantial initial discount of 11 percent on Apple's latest iPhone. You can further lower the price by utilizing exceptional bank offers and trade-in discounts.

iPhone 14 Plus trade-in offer

Amazon is offering up to a staggering Rs. 28000 off as direct discount on the iPhone 14 Plus if you trade-in your old smartphone. If you're able to get the maximum discount offered for your old device, the iPhone 14 Plus price plunges to just Rs. 51999!

Do note that the exchange offer depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the offer availability in your area. You need to enter your area PIN code on Amazon to check if it is available.

B0BDJMSBXY

iPhone 14 Plus Bank offers

Customers can get a flat Rs. 4000 discount on HDFC Credit Card and Debit Card transactions. Also get a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.

First Published Date: 26 Apr, 10:37 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets