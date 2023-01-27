    Trending News

    Mega deal! Don’t pay 59900! iPhone 12 mini price cut to just 20249 on Flipkart

    Want to buy a premium smartphone but don’t want to spend a huge amount? Check out this sweet iPhone 12 mini price cut deal.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 27 2023, 18:15 IST
    On Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, iPhone 12 mini, Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G, get up to 40% discount
    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
    1/5 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone is available at a discount of 40 percent on Flipkart for Rs. 44999. It can be known that the retail price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is Rs. 74999. On availing the exchange offer, you can further get Rs. 17500 off on the phone. Bank offers are available too. (HT Tech)
    Apple iPhone 12 mini
    2/5 Apple iPhone 12 mini: With a retail price of 59900, the 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 mini is currently available on Flipkart at a discount of 26 percent for Rs. 43999. The price of the phone can further be brought down by up to Rs. 17500 if you get it on exchange. Flipkart is offering bank offers too. (Apple)
    image caption
    3/5 Google Pixel 6a: The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Google Pixel 6a in Charcoal is available at a discount of 20 percent on Flipkart. The price of the phone has come down from Rs. 43999 to Rs. 34999. You can also buy the phone on exchange and get up to another Rs. 20500 off. Flipkart is also offering bank offers on the phone. (HT Tech)
    Apple iPhone 11
    4/5 Apple iPhone 11: The 64GB storage variant of the phone is available at a discount of 6 percent. That is the price of the iPhone 11 has come down to Rs. 40990 from Rs. 43900 on Flipkart. You can also avail the exchange offer to avail further off of up to Rs. 17500. Bank offers can be availed too. (Apple)
    image caption
    5/5 Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G: With a discount of 13 percent, the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G is available at a discounted rate of Rs. 45999 on Flipkart. It can be known that the retail price of the phone is R. 52999 and the ecommerce website is offering a discount of 13 percent on the phone. An exchange offer of up to Rs. 17500 can be availed too. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 12 mini
    iPhone 12 mini is cheaper than before! Just do this to nab it for Rs. 20249. (Unsplash)

    Flipkart's Electronic Sale, which is live right now, is the perfect place for you, if you are looking for gadgets with discounts. It will go on till January 31. If you are struggling with an old smartphone and waiting to find a perfect deal that can let you own a new premium phone at a cheaper price, then the Flipkart sale is your destination. You can trade-in your old smartphone and buy a premium smartphone that too at an affordable price. Flipkart's Electronic Sale is here offering a slew of deals, among which the compact iPhone 12 mini has seen a massive price drop from the retail cost of Rs. 59900. Interestingly, you can nab it for just Rs. 20249. Check everything about this iPhone 12 mini deal.

    iPhone 12 mini price cut

    This deal is all about exchanging your old smartphone in order to get a whopping discount on the iPhone 12 mini. During this sale, Flipkart is offering a 31 percent discount and the new price falls to Rs. 40999 against its earlier price of Rs. 59900. There are some card offers too which can make the deal worth it. You can get 10 percent off on Kotak Bank Credit Cards and Credit EMI transactions with up to Rs. 750

    As said before, Flipkart is offering an additional discount of up to Rs. 20000 in an exchange offer while buying iPhone 12 mini in addition to the existing discount. This exchange offer coupled with the bank offers will bring down the price to around Rs. 20249. All you will need to do is to visit the Flipkart website and find the iPhone 12 mini. Then choose the 'Buy with Exchange' option, which allows you to choose the brand of phone that you are planning to put in an exchange offer along with its model and IMEI number. Once you provide details, it will give you the exact amount of discount that you will get on the iPhone 12 mini. It will let you get a good amount for your old smartphone.

    iPhone 12 mini: why you should buy this

    The iPhone 12 mini makes a great deal for those who are in love with the compact-form factor smartphone as it features a 5.4-inch HDR display screen and packs a powerful A14 Bionic Chip. In optics, you will find a dual camera setup at the back, each with a 12MP lens. Plus, 5G connectivity and that too on a budget.

    First Published Date: 27 Jan, 18:15 IST
