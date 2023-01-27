Mega deal! Don’t pay 59900! iPhone 12 mini price cut to just 20249 on Flipkart

Want to buy a premium smartphone but don’t want to spend a huge amount? Check out this sweet iPhone 12 mini price cut deal.

Flipkart's Electronic Sale, which is live right now, is the perfect place for you, if you are looking for gadgets with discounts. It will go on till January 31. If you are struggling with an old smartphone and waiting to find a perfect deal that can let you own a new premium phone at a cheaper price, then the Flipkart sale is your destination. You can trade-in your old smartphone and buy a premium smartphone that too at an affordable price. Flipkart's Electronic Sale is here offering a slew of deals, among which the compact iPhone 12 mini has seen a massive price drop from the retail cost of Rs. 59900. Interestingly, you can nab it for just Rs. 20249. Check everything about this iPhone 12 mini deal.

iPhone 12 mini price cut

This deal is all about exchanging your old smartphone in order to get a whopping discount on the iPhone 12 mini. During this sale, Flipkart is offering a 31 percent discount and the new price falls to Rs. 40999 against its earlier price of Rs. 59900. There are some card offers too which can make the deal worth it. You can get 10 percent off on Kotak Bank Credit Cards and Credit EMI transactions with up to Rs. 750

As said before, Flipkart is offering an additional discount of up to Rs. 20000 in an exchange offer while buying iPhone 12 mini in addition to the existing discount. This exchange offer coupled with the bank offers will bring down the price to around Rs. 20249. All you will need to do is to visit the Flipkart website and find the iPhone 12 mini. Then choose the 'Buy with Exchange' option, which allows you to choose the brand of phone that you are planning to put in an exchange offer along with its model and IMEI number. Once you provide details, it will give you the exact amount of discount that you will get on the iPhone 12 mini. It will let you get a good amount for your old smartphone.

iPhone 12 mini: why you should buy this

The iPhone 12 mini makes a great deal for those who are in love with the compact-form factor smartphone as it features a 5.4-inch HDR display screen and packs a powerful A14 Bionic Chip. In optics, you will find a dual camera setup at the back, each with a 12MP lens. Plus, 5G connectivity and that too on a budget.