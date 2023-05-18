MEGA savings! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price plummets 62%, hits new low

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price is falling day by day! Launched back in 2021, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is still an interesting option for Samsung fans who want a performance-oriented smartphone at an affordable price. Now, as the Android 13 update is available for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, it brings along new features for users to enjoy. Additionally, with the advent of 5G services in India, this smartphone offers a financially viable premium choice that won't heavily impact your savings.

Seems an interesting option to you? Find out more about this Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deal.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut

The retail price for the 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is listed as Rs. 74999 on Flipkart for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. However, it is currently available at an incredibly low price of just Rs. 27790, without the need for any card offers or exchange deals. This translates to a remarkable discount of 62 percent on this Galaxy smartphone which is an impressive discount to let you save a huge amount of money. Please note that there is a minimal packaging fee of Rs. 59.

Bank offers: Additionally, you can avail of a flat instant discount of Rs. 1250 on HDFC Bank Card transactions. This brings down the cost to just Rs. 26599.

If you are looking for a smartphone for under Rs. 30000, this is one of those deals that will let you enjoy premium features at an affordable price.

More about Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE boasts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the performance of Snapdragon 865 chipset, and a triple-camera configuration featuring a 12MP primary lens with OIS coupled with an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The phone gets the fuel by a 4500mAh battery with 25W charging support.