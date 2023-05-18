MEGA savings! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price plummets 62%, hits new low

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut on Flipkart makes it an interesting deal to nab at an affordable price. Know how much it will cost you.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 18 2023, 12:34 IST
Sale on smartphones under 60000: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Pixel 7, more
image caption
1/5 iPhone 13: This premium iPhone is now way more affordable than before! Flipkart sale is offering flat Rs. 10901  off on iPhone 13 series, and its 128GB variant is what can be purchased at just Rs. 58999 against the listed price of Rs. 69000. Plus, you can also find several bank offers and exchange deal of up to Rs. 26250.  (HT Tech)
Google Pixel 7
2/5 Google Pixel 7: Google Pixel 7 price finds its lowest level during this Amazon sale! According to Amazon's listing, the Google Pixel 7 5G is fully priced at Rs. 59990, but it can be purchased with a big discount for Rs. 44449.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
3/5 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: This is a deal that offers a premium experience at an affordable price point. It is currently priced at Rs. 31999 on Flipkart, a substantial discount from its listed price of Rs. 74999. Additionally, customers can take advantage of bank offers of Rs. 2,000 and exchange offers of up to Rs. 27250. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 iQOO 9 Pro 5G: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1- powered iQOO 9 Pro is now available at Rs. 44990 with a massive 40% discount on Amazon. You can also find Rs. 1250 off via bank offers, and up to Rs. 21600 off while exchanging your old smartphone. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
5/5 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: The latest A-series phone is available at Rs. 40999 for a 256GB storage variant during the Amazon sale. You can also get Rs. 3000 off via bank offers. It features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, packs the Exynos 1380 chipset, and sports a 50MP+12MP+5MP camera setup. (Priya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
View all Images
Massive Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut announced! (HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price is falling day by day! Launched back in 2021, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is still an interesting option for Samsung fans who want a performance-oriented smartphone at an affordable price. Now, as the Android 13 update is available for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, it brings along new features for users to enjoy. Additionally, with the advent of 5G services in India, this smartphone offers a financially viable premium choice that won't heavily impact your savings.

Seems an interesting option to you? Find out more about this Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deal.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price cut

The retail price for the 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is listed as Rs. 74999 on Flipkart for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. However, it is currently available at an incredibly low price of just Rs. 27790, without the need for any card offers or exchange deals. This translates to a remarkable discount of 62 percent on this Galaxy smartphone which is an impressive discount to let you save a huge amount of money. Please note that there is a minimal packaging fee of Rs. 59.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B08VB57558

Bank offers: Additionally, you can avail of a flat instant discount of Rs. 1250 on HDFC Bank Card transactions. This brings down the cost to just Rs. 26599.

If you are looking for a smartphone for under Rs. 30000, this is one of those deals that will let you enjoy premium features at an affordable price.

More about Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE boasts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the performance of Snapdragon 865 chipset, and a triple-camera configuration featuring a 12MP primary lens with OIS coupled with an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The phone gets the fuel by a 4500mAh battery with 25W charging support.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 May, 12:33 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News MEGA savings! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price plummets 62%, hits new low
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets