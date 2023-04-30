Mother's Day 2023 gift ideas: From iPhone 14 to Samsung Galaxy S23, check top options

Mother's Day 2023 gift ideas: Looking forward to getting a new smartphone for your mom? These options may help you – iPhone 14, iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 30 2023, 18:34 IST
Mothers Day 2023 gift ideas
View all Images
From iPhone 14, iPhone 13 to Samsung Galaxy S23 – check out the interesting smartphone gifting ideas for your mom. (HT Tech)

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and if you're still struggling to come up with a gift for your mom, then remember, the best gift for your mother is something that shows her how much you appreciate and love her. It can be anything, personalized jewelry, flowers, cakes, a poem written especially for her, and many other small gestures that can bring a smile to her face. But if your mom is tech-savvy, and she is on the verge of getting rid of her old smartphone, this is the best time to surprise her. A smartphone with top-notch features. If you are wondering which is the best one to gift right now, here's a quick list for you. From iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 13 to the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 – choose the best option.

Mother's Day 2023 smartphones gift ideas

1. iPhone 14 Pro: Looking for a premium smartphone to gift your mom? Consider the latest iPhone 14 Pro, which is priced at Rs. 119999. It's hard to beat this as a gift idea. It gets a new Dynamic Island, 48MP primary camera, and A16 Bionic chipset.

2. iPhone 13: Want to spend just a little bit less than that? Then, the iPhone 13 is still one of the nicest premium smartphones that you can buy now. It is priced at Rs. 61999 on Flipkart and Amazon, but card offers and exchange deals make it much more affordable.

3. Samsung Galaxy S23: The latest and premium Samsung Galaxy S23 packs the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which brings a lot more power efficiency to the phone. Also, it features the 50MP + 12MP + 10MP triple camera setup for your photography needs. You can find it priced at Rs. 79999.

4. Samsung Galaxy S22: Flipkart is offering the Samsung Galaxy S22 at just Rs. 50390 against its retail listed price on the e-commerce websites, which is Rs. 859999. Moreover, bank offers will make it even cheaper. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and offers a photography experience with a 50+10+12MP triple camera setup.

5. Google Pixel 7: Google Pixel 7 is currently priced at Rs. 44200 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage on Amazon. On top of it, you can find an extra discount on bank cards and exchange deals.

First Published Date: 30 Apr, 18:25 IST
