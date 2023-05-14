Mother's Day: Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus hits new low at under 25000 from a high of 101999

Happy Mother's Day! Still looking for something for your mom? Mother's Day is here and we were surprised to see this massive money-saving deal on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and could not very well ignore it! So, if you are one of those people who waits till the very last moment to do something, then this Flipkart deal is just for you.

This is a day dedicated to honouring and appreciating mothers and mother figures for their love, care, and significant contributions to the well-being of their children. Not just that, it is a day to celebrate your special bond with your mom in any simple way which can bring a smile to her face! Now, if your mom's phone needs upgrading, then this Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus deal is all you need now. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price is at its lowest.

Why this phone? In our review, HT Tech we found that the Galaxy S22 Plus is built even better than the iPhone 13, and certainly looks nicer and modern. The 120Hz AMOLED display of this device is truly delightful, providing a visually pleasing experience. Its 50 MP primary lens coupled with 12 MP and 10 MP secondary cameras are incredibly versatile, capturing impressive portrait mode photos. Furthermore, the battery life is exceptional for a phone in its class, comparable to that of the iPhone 13 in similar usage scenarios.

If this is something that may make your mom excited and delighted, then don't miss out!

Check out the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price cut deal in detail.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes at a retail price of Rs. 101999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, according to Flipkart's price listing. The e-commerce website is offering this premium Galaxy smartphone at a whopping discount of Rs. 47000 in India. That means you will be able to get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus priced at Rs. 54999. There's even more!

Bank Offers: You can get additional discounts including specific card offers, and exchange deals. With this deal, an additional 10 percent on IndusInd Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions will be applicable with up to Rs. 1000.

Exchange deal: Apart from these bank offers and flat discounts, if you have an old smartphone to trade in, then you can get a massive discount of up to Rs. 30000. You should note that this will be the discount after fulfilling the conditions of the trade-in deal and on selective models. Hence, you should check the price before confirming the order as you may not get th full amount under the deal.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus effective price

If you manage to meet all the conditions of bank offers and exchange deal, then you will be able to bring the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus home for your mother at just Rs. 23999.