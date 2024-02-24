Nab iPhone 13 with a 14 percent discount on Amazon! Check exchange offer and bank benefits too

Tech enthusiasts and Apple fans, rejoice! The highly coveted Apple iPhone 13 in the stunning Starlight color variant is now available at an irresistible price cut on Amazon. With a significant discount of 14 percent, the iPhone 13 is now priced at just Rs. 51,790, down from its original M.R.P. of Rs. 59,900. This price reduction presents an excellent opportunity for smartphone enthusiasts to get their hands on one of Apple's latest flagship devices at a more affordable rate.

Discounts and Offers:

In addition to the attractive price cut, Amazon is offering a range of discounts and offers to sweeten the deal for potential buyers. Here's a rundown of the exciting offers available:

Also check: Apple iPhone 13

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

No Cost EMI: Customers can avail themselves of a No Cost EMI option, with EMI starting at just Rs. 2,511. This allows buyers to purchase the iPhone 13 without any additional interest charges, making it easier to manage their finances.

B09G9D8KRQ-1

Partner Offers: Amazon has partnered with Airtel to offer an exclusive discount of Rs. 1200 for customers who switch to Airtel Postpaid. Additionally, business customers can benefit from significant savings of up to 28 percent on business purchases with a GST invoice.

Exchange Offer: Customers looking to upgrade their smartphones can take advantage of the exchange offer provided by Amazon. With exchange benefits of up to Rs. 27,000, buyers can save even more on their purchases by trading in their old devices.

Reasons to buy Apple iPhone 13

The Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, providing users with an immersive viewing experience for all their multimedia needs. The device also boasts an advanced dual-camera system with dual 12MP Wide and Ultra-Wide cameras, allowing users to capture stunning photos and videos with ease. With features like Cinematic mode, Smart HDR 4, and Night mode, users can take their photography and videography to the next level.

Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, the iPhone 13 delivers lightning-fast performance, ensuring smooth multitasking and seamless navigation. Whether you're browsing the web, streaming videos, or playing graphic-intensive games, the iPhone 13 handles it all with ease.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your smartphone experience with the Apple iPhone 13 on Amazon!

Also read other top stories today:

Smartphones and kids don't mix well! It was inevitable that access to such power and convenience would exact a price. Increasingly, it appears the most unanticipated and unacceptable has been our children's mental health. Check out the details here.



Human-like robots! Big technology names are investing in a business that's developing human-like robots. This is part of a scramble to find new applications for artificial intelligence. Read all about it here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.



Reddit brews controversy! AI will become an important part of Reddit's business. It is looking to tap into a revenue stream that could be both lucrative and controversial. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Exciting fare on the cards! Spaceman, and Iwaju are some of the new TV, movies, music and games headed to a device near you. Check out what all is on offer here.