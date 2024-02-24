 Nab iPhone 13 with a 14 percent discount on Amazon! Check exchange offer and bank benefits too | Mobile News

Nab iPhone 13 with a 14 percent discount on Amazon! Check exchange offer and bank benefits too

Planning to enter the Apple ecosystem? Amazon has announced a huge price drop on the iPhone 13, and you can grab it with a discount, in addition to exchange offers and bank benefits!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 24 2024, 13:19 IST
Tech enthusiasts and Apple fans, rejoice! The highly coveted Apple iPhone 13 in the stunning Starlight color variant is now available at an irresistible price cut on Amazon. With a significant discount of 14 percent, the iPhone 13 is now priced at just Rs. 51,790, down from its original M.R.P. of Rs. 59,900. This price reduction presents an excellent opportunity for smartphone enthusiasts to get their hands on one of Apple's latest flagship devices at a more affordable rate.

Discounts and Offers:

In addition to the attractive price cut, Amazon is offering a range of discounts and offers to sweeten the deal for potential buyers. Here's a rundown of the exciting offers available:

No Cost EMI: Customers can avail themselves of a No Cost EMI option, with EMI starting at just Rs. 2,511. This allows buyers to purchase the iPhone 13 without any additional interest charges, making it easier to manage their finances.

B09G9D8KRQ-1

Partner Offers: Amazon has partnered with Airtel to offer an exclusive discount of Rs. 1200 for customers who switch to Airtel Postpaid. Additionally, business customers can benefit from significant savings of up to 28 percent on business purchases with a GST invoice.

Exchange Offer: Customers looking to upgrade their smartphones can take advantage of the exchange offer provided by Amazon. With exchange benefits of up to Rs. 27,000, buyers can save even more on their purchases by trading in their old devices.

Reasons to buy Apple iPhone 13

The Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, providing users with an immersive viewing experience for all their multimedia needs. The device also boasts an advanced dual-camera system with dual 12MP Wide and Ultra-Wide cameras, allowing users to capture stunning photos and videos with ease. With features like Cinematic mode, Smart HDR 4, and Night mode, users can take their photography and videography to the next level.

Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, the iPhone 13 delivers lightning-fast performance, ensuring smooth multitasking and seamless navigation. Whether you're browsing the web, streaming videos, or playing graphic-intensive games, the iPhone 13 handles it all with ease.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your smartphone experience with the Apple iPhone 13 on Amazon!

24 Feb, 12:48 IST
