Nab iPhone 15 Pro Max for free with this early Black Friday deal!

Planning to buy the latest iPhone 15 Pro Max? You can get it for free with one of Boost Mobile’s unlimited plans! Check out the details of this offer.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 07 2023, 13:58 IST
iPhone 16 Pro launch: Check out all the rumoured specs
iPhone 15 Pro Max
1/5 Apple recently launched its new iPhone 15, however, people are already talking about the iPhone 16 launch, which is slated for the Fall of 2024. This year, Apple has introduced a titanium chassis for its iPhone 15 Pro model and next year we may see the same titanium frame. iPhone 16 may also come with solid-state buttons that use haptic feedback. According to Tom’s Guide, the iPhone 16 Pro may feature a new capture button too. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
2/5 Apple with iPhone 16 may come up with a new camera setup. The iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to feature a tetraprism telephoto lens for improved zooming range. Its ultrawide lens may get an upgrade from 12MP to 48MP,which may significantly boost the camera performance. September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo (REUTERS)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
3/5 Apple analyst Jeff Pu reported that the iPhone 16 Pro may feature the new A18 Pro system-on-chip that may come with new features. Additionally, Apple may adopt Wi-Fi 7 in the iPhone 16 Pro for faster download and upload speeds, as well as improved performance.(Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
4/5 According to previous trends, the iPhone 16 Pro launch is expected to be in September. Right now, it's too early to come up with an exact date as the company is still working on the development, but it may well be on a Tuesday. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
5/5 Apple, after a long time, increased the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by $100. So, it may do the same with the iPhone 16 version, however, there is no surety of what prices Apple may impose. Well have to wait till the launch to confirm its specs and pricing.  REUTERS/Aly Song (REUTERS)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Grab the iPhone 15 Pro Max for free. Know how. (Unsplash)

Apple released the iPhone 15 series in September, and it was the top-end model, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which instantly hogged the limelight. This time around, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has received some big upgrades with the new A17 Pro SoC, as well as the first-ever telephoto camera on an iPhone. However, these new additions have also resulted in a $100 price increase.

If you still wish to get your hands on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, then you can check out the various early Black Friday deals that are currently live. In one of the deals, you can buy the smartphone without paying anything! Yes, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is available absolutely free! Check out the details of this amazing offer.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone 15 Pro Max deal

With the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple has discontinued the 128GB variant, meaning that the 256GB variant is offered as the base storage option. It usually retails for $1199. However, you can get one for free with Boost Mobile's infinite plans! To get the iPhone 15 Pro for free, you just need to enroll in one of Boost Mobile's unlimited plans which start at $65.56 a month. The plan also enables you to have unlimited talk time, SMS, and data.

Although most of the free iPhone offers make it mandatory to trade in your old smartphone, this deal doesn't, meaning you can still keep your old device while getting your hands on the iPhone 15 Pro Max!

Do note that Boost Mobile also requires a $60 wireless activation fee that is credited against your first month's wireless service bill. The offer is also live on other variants of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. To get the 512GB variant, you will have to pay $71.11 a month, while the top 1TB variant will cost you $76.67.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Why should you buy it?

Apple's newest flagship, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is powered by the A17 Pro SoC which is the company's fastest mobile chip yet. Apple has promised console games on the device, with games like Resident Evil Village, and Death Stranding potentially coming soon. It sports a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display on the front with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor at the back, and the first-ever telephoto lens on an iPhone, making it a great choice for photophiles!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Nov, 13:57 IST
