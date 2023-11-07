Nab iPhone 15 Pro Max for free with this early Black Friday deal!

Apple released the iPhone 15 series in September, and it was the top-end model, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which instantly hogged the limelight. This time around, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has received some big upgrades with the new A17 Pro SoC, as well as the first-ever telephoto camera on an iPhone. However, these new additions have also resulted in a $100 price increase.

If you still wish to get your hands on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, then you can check out the various early Black Friday deals that are currently live. In one of the deals, you can buy the smartphone without paying anything! Yes, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is available absolutely free! Check out the details of this amazing offer.

iPhone 15 Pro Max deal

With the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple has discontinued the 128GB variant, meaning that the 256GB variant is offered as the base storage option. It usually retails for $1199. However, you can get one for free with Boost Mobile's infinite plans! To get the iPhone 15 Pro for free, you just need to enroll in one of Boost Mobile's unlimited plans which start at $65.56 a month. The plan also enables you to have unlimited talk time, SMS, and data.

Although most of the free iPhone offers make it mandatory to trade in your old smartphone, this deal doesn't, meaning you can still keep your old device while getting your hands on the iPhone 15 Pro Max!

Do note that Boost Mobile also requires a $60 wireless activation fee that is credited against your first month's wireless service bill. The offer is also live on other variants of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. To get the 512GB variant, you will have to pay $71.11 a month, while the top 1TB variant will cost you $76.67.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Why should you buy it?

Apple's newest flagship, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is powered by the A17 Pro SoC which is the company's fastest mobile chip yet. Apple has promised console games on the device, with games like Resident Evil Village, and Death Stranding potentially coming soon. It sports a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display on the front with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has a triple camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor at the back, and the first-ever telephoto lens on an iPhone, making it a great choice for photophiles!