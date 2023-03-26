Nab it now! Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price drops to 24999 from 84999 on Amazon

A smartphone having premium features at an affordable rate is rare and difficult to grab. One such opportunity has just come up. The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is available with a whopping price cut on Amazon today. Amazon is offering discount, exchange and bank offers on Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G. All you need to do is grab the handset at a massively reduced price before the offer ends. It can be known that the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G worth Rs. 84999 can be availed for under Rs. 25000 today on Amazon. Here are the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price drop details you need to know.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price drop on Amazon

The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is available on Amazon at a discount of 38 percent. That is, the phone worth Rs. 84999 is available at a discounted rate of Rs. 52999. You can get the phone at the discounted rate or you also have the option to get the price of the phone reduced further. All you need to do is avail the exchange and bank offers provided on the phone.

On exchange, you can further save up to Rs. 28000 on the phone. If you avail both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G can be reduced to about Rs. 24999. However, it needs to be noted that the reduction in amount on exchange depends on the model of the old smartphone you will be exchanging and its working condition.

Also, Amazon is offering several bank offers on the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G. The bank offers include: Rs. 3000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 49999; Rs. 3000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 49999; 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1500 on Standard Chartered Bank Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 10000; 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 500 on J&K Bank Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 2000; and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G gets a splendid display, beautiful design, a luxurious build, and brings effortless performance. Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the phone also gets a 120W in-box HyperCharger which is said to charge 4600mAh battery in 18 minutes. You can read the full review here to get more insights about the phone.