Nab it now! Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price drops to 24999 from 84999 on Amazon

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is available with a whopping price cut on Amazon. Grab it for just Rs. 24999 before the offer ends. Check details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 26 2023, 16:34 IST
Big discounts! Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi K50i 5G price cuts rolled out
Xiaomi
1/5 Amazon.in has announced Prime Phones Party exclusively for prime customers bringing together a host of deals and offers on a range of latest smartphones. Prime phones party will be live until January 8, 2023 and prime users will be able to enjoy exciting offers on best selling smartphones from top brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Opoo, realme, among others. (Xiaomi)
2/5 Additionally, Prime users can get 10 percent instant discount on HDFC (Credit card, debit card, credit card EMI and debit card EMI) on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000 up to Rs. 1000. Here are the offers provided by Amazon.in on Xiaomi smartphones. (Xiaomi)
3/5 Xiaomi 12 Pro: The phone with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 55999 on Amazon. But, due to the Prime Phones Party, prime users can avail the coupon discount to get further Rs. 1000 off. That is the price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro (8GB+256GB) falls to Rs. 54999 for the prime users. Other than this you can also avail exchange and bank offers on the phone. (Xiaomi)
4/5 Redmi 11 Prime 5G: The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Redmi 11 Prime 5G is available at a discounted rate of Rs. 12999 on Amazon. However, Prime users can use the bank offer to get further Rs. 1000 off on the phone. By availing the 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on HDFC Bank card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000, the price of the phone can come down to Rs. 11999. You can also avail the exchange offer. (Xiaomi)
5/5 Redmi K50i 5G:  Prime users can avail the bank offer to get the price of the phone reduced by Rs. 1000. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone priced at Rs. 22999 on Amazon can be purchased by Prime users for Rs. 22999. Amazon is also providing an Exchange offer on the device. (Xiaomi)
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G
Check offer details on Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G here. (HT Tech)

A smartphone having premium features at an affordable rate is rare and difficult to grab. One such opportunity has just come up. The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is available with a whopping price cut on Amazon today. Amazon is offering discount, exchange and bank offers on Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G. All you need to do is grab the handset at a massively reduced price before the offer ends. It can be known that the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G worth Rs. 84999 can be availed for under Rs. 25000 today on Amazon. Here are the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price drop details you need to know.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price drop on Amazon

The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is available on Amazon at a discount of 38 percent. That is, the phone worth Rs. 84999 is available at a discounted rate of Rs. 52999. You can get the phone at the discounted rate or you also have the option to get the price of the phone reduced further. All you need to do is avail the exchange and bank offers provided on the phone.

On exchange, you can further save up to Rs. 28000 on the phone. If you avail both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G can be reduced to about Rs. 24999. However, it needs to be noted that the reduction in amount on exchange depends on the model of the old smartphone you will be exchanging and its working condition.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Also, Amazon is offering several bank offers on the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G. The bank offers include: Rs. 3000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 49999; Rs. 3000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 49999; 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1500 on Standard Chartered Bank Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 10000; 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 500 on J&K Bank Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 2000; and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

Do you know?

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G gets a splendid display, beautiful design, a luxurious build, and brings effortless performance. Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the phone also gets a 120W in-box HyperCharger which is said to charge 4600mAh battery in 18 minutes. You can read the full review here to get more insights about the phone.

How to avail Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G online with offers

Step 1:

Visit Amazon and search for the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G.
Step 2:

Select the storage and colour variant of the phone you want to buy.
Step 3:

Click on the 'With Exchange', if you want to buy the phone using the exchange offer.
Step 4:

Proceed to make payments. You can apply for the bank offer while making payments.

First Published Date: 26 Mar, 16:34 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets