Nab Samsung Galaxy A34 with 24% discount on Amazon; check no-cost EMI option too

If you are eyeing a perfect smartphone deal that can deliver seamless performance, long battery life, and great cameras, then this Samsung Galaxy A34 deal is meant for you. Since its launch, it has witnessed several price drops. Now, it is available with a whopping 24 percent off on the e-commerce website Amazon. What's more interesting is that Amazon is providing an opportunity to pay the price at an interval of a few months without any interest with the help of no-cost EMI. Find out all about this Samsung Galaxy A34 deal.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G price cut

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is available on Amazon at a discount of 24 percent. That means, as per Amazon's price listing, you will have to pay a mere Rs. 26940 for this phone worth Rs. 35499. You can get the phone at the discounted rate or you also have the option to get the price of the phone reduced further. All you need to do is avail the exchange offers provided on the phone.

Exchange offer: Additionally, Amazon is offering a whopping up to Rs. 22800 off on exchanging your old smartphone. To be eligible for this offer, you simply need a functional old smartphone that is free from significant damage. Opting for the exchange program allow you to save the specified amount. The value of the device being exchanged will be determined by Amazon based on its resale value. That means, a less expensive device might only receive a discount of a few thousand rupees.

No Cost EMI: Don't want to pay the full price at once? There is an option for a No-cost EMI too. If you have an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, then you can opt for 3 months or 6 months plan to pay the entire amount.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: why you should buy it

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset and is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W charging. For photography, the Galaxy A34 5G has a triple-camera setup on the back, which includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro camera.