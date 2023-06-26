Nab Samsung Galaxy A34 with 24% discount on Amazon; check no-cost EMI option too

The Samsung Galaxy A34 is available with a whopping discount on Amazon. There is an option for no-cost EMI too. Check all offers here.

| Updated on: Jun 26 2023, 12:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G quick review: Premium vibes
1/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Design: With a minimalistic approach, Samsung has done an excellent job of replicating the latest premium Galaxy S23-like design on a mid-range smartphone. Plus, Galaxy A34 gets IP67 water and resistance ratings.  (Divya / HT Tech)
2/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Display: It has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate which manages to bring vibrant colours, deep blacks, and wide viewing angles. Well, a major letdown is the teardrop notch and thick bezels. (Divya / HT Tech)
3/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Performance: The phone packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, capable of handling a wide range of tasks effortlessly. It smoothly ran graphics-heavy games like Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty: Mobile at medium settings, even for gaming. (Divya / HT Tech)
4/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 software: It comes with OneUI 5.1 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The Galaxy A34 offers a smooth and efficient user experience with quick app loading times. However, there are some pre-installed apps, which can be uninstalled, if needed. (Divya / HT Tech)
5/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Cameras: It boasts a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP triple camera setup. In daylight, it captures images with abundant detail and contrast with a slight colour boost. Portraits are one of its strengths with near to accurate edge detection. While it still has room for improvement in low-light conditions.  (Divya / HT Tech)
6/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 selfie camera: With a 13MP front camera, it captures detailed and true-to-life photos in natural light. However, under artificial lighting or at night, some noise may be present. (Divya / HT Tech)
7/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 Battery: With the 5000mAh battery, it can easily survive more than a day. Another limitation is the 25W charging speed, which takes around 1 hour and 30 minutes to fuel up the phone from 0-100%.  (Divya / HT Tech)
8/10 Samsung Galaxy A34 sound and connectivity: It gets stereo speakers which have support for Dolby Atmos offering loud and clear sound. However, you will not find any 3.5mm audio jack. The 5G connectivity has been satisfactory too, you will get good internet speed and the absence of call drops.  (Divya / HT Tech)
9/10 Verdict: At Rs. 30999, the Samsung Galaxy A34 comes with 4 Years of OS Updates, overall satisfactory performance, decent cameras, and good battery life – it has definitely emerged as a great option to consider.  (Divya / HT Tech)
10/10 However, some letdowns such as outdated dew-drop display and slow charging are some factors that you should consider before going with Galaxy A34. (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A34 can be purchased with a massive discount. (Divya / HT Tech)

If you are eyeing a perfect smartphone deal that can deliver seamless performance, long battery life, and great cameras, then this Samsung Galaxy A34 deal is meant for you. Since its launch, it has witnessed several price drops. Now, it is available with a whopping 24 percent off on the e-commerce website Amazon. What's more interesting is that Amazon is providing an opportunity to pay the price at an interval of a few months without any interest with the help of no-cost EMI. Find out all about this Samsung Galaxy A34 deal.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G price cut

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is available on Amazon at a discount of 24 percent. That means, as per Amazon's price listing, you will have to pay a mere Rs. 26940 for this phone worth Rs. 35499. You can get the phone at the discounted rate or you also have the option to get the price of the phone reduced further. All you need to do is avail the exchange offers provided on the phone.

Exchange offer: Additionally, Amazon is offering a whopping up to Rs. 22800 off on exchanging your old smartphone. To be eligible for this offer, you simply need a functional old smartphone that is free from significant damage. Opting for the exchange program allow you to save the specified amount. The value of the device being exchanged will be determined by Amazon based on its resale value. That means, a less expensive device might only receive a discount of a few thousand rupees.

No Cost EMI: Don't want to pay the full price at once? There is an option for a No-cost EMI too. If you have an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, then you can opt for 3 months or 6 months plan to pay the entire amount.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: why you should buy it

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset and is powered by a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W charging. For photography, the Galaxy A34 5G has a triple-camera setup on the back, which includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro camera.

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 12:35 IST
