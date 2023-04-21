Nab Xiaomi 13 Pro now for just Rs. 46999; price crashes from 89999

The Xiaomi 13 Pro, worth Rs. 89999 is available on Amazon with amazing price drop offers. You can get the device by paying a lot less- here is how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 21 2023, 09:45 IST
Power-packed phones on a budget: Samsung Galaxy F13, Poco M5, Moto G32, more
Realme C55
1/5 Realme C55: The newly added entry-level Realme C55 features a 5000 mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC charging support. It packs the MediaTek Helio G88 Chipset, and a 64MP AI primary rear camera. It comes at a price of Rs. 10999 available on the official website and Flipkart and Amazon.  (Priya / HT Tech)
Poco M5
2/5 POCO M5: It has a 6.58-inch FHD+ 90Hz Display, a 5000mAh battery, and is powered by the MediaTek G99 chipset. For photography, it gets a  50MP triple camera and 8MP front camera. It comes at a starting price of Rs. 10999 on Amazon and Flipkart.  (HT Tech)
Moto G32
3/5 Moto G32: It has a strong 5000mAh battery support and power from the Snapdragon 680 chipset. The Moto G32 offers a 6.5-inch Display with a 90Hz refresh rate and packs a 50MP camera with a 16MP selfie camera. You can find it priced at Rs. 10499.  (Motorola)
Samsung Galaxy F13
4/5 Samsung Galaxy F13: It packs a huge 6000mAh battery and gets an Exynos 850 chipset. Topping it all, the smartphone offers a 50MP rear and an 8MP front camera. The Galaxy F13 is available in three colour options – Nightsky Green, Waterfall Blue and Sunrise Copper starting at Rs. 10999.  (Flipkart )
image caption
5/5 Redmi 10A Sport: It packs a 5000mAh battery and it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core Processor. The smartphone also comes with an AMOLED Display and houses a 13MP rear and a 5MP front camera. It comes at an affordable price of Rs. 10499.  (Xiaomi)
Xiaomi 13 Pro
View all Images
Here is how you can reduce the cost of the Xiaomi 13 Pro. (Amazon)

Premium smartphones are known for providing amazing user experience and come with great features and specifications, but they come at a high price. In order to buy premium smartphones people wait for some enticing deals and offers to roll on. And now, you can get the latest Xiaomi 13 Pro priced at Rs. 89999, according to Amazon by paying a lot less. Not only discount, but you can avail exchange and bank offers to lower the cost of the device further. The phone worth Rs. 89999 can be purchased for just Rs. 46999. However, there are certain terms and conditions which you need to know before availing the offers. Here are the Xiaomi 13 Pro price cut details you need to know.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: Offers on Amazon

The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Xiaomi 13 Pro can be availed at a discount of 11 percent for Rs. 79999, against Rs. 89999, according to Amazon. Simply ordering the phone on Amazon will fetch you a saving of Rs. 10000 as you will be paying the discounted amount that is Rs. 79999. However, if you avail the other offers like the exchange and bank offers, the price can be dropped further. Here is all you need to know.

Exchanging your older device by opting for the exchange offer can bring further reduction by up to Rs. 33000. But the condition is, the phone which you will be exchanging should be in a good working condition. The better the phone you will be exchanging, the more you will be able to get the amount off on exchange. Combining both the exchange and discount can drop the cost of the Xiaomi 13 Pro to Rs. 46999.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BVMP4NGL

Meanwhile, the bank offers you can opt for are: Rs. 8000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card) Credit Card Transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 71999; 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2000 on Citibank Credit Card EMI transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 8000; 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2000 on Amex Credit Card EMI transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 15000; and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000. Notably, you need to have the card of the bank whose offer you will be availing.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Apr, 09:45 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Nab Xiaomi 13 Pro now for just Rs. 46999; price crashes from 89999
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps
iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

minecraft
Minecraft Legends RELEASED! Gameplay to platforms, know it all here
Angry Birds
Sega Sammy in $776 million deal to buy Angry Birds maker Rovio
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.20 major update release: Know Trails and Tales new features, release date and more
Online gaming
Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military
Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets