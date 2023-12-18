Icon

New iPhone 16 capture button will allow users to record videos! Know what’s coming

It is speculated that the upcoming iPhone 16 capture button can be used to even record videos, says Mark Gurman. Know what the company is planning.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 18 2023, 12:10 IST
iPhone 15 Pro spatial video feature out with iOS 17.2; Know to use it with Vision Pro headset
iPhone 15 Pro Max
1/5 With the iOS 17.2 update, Apple introduced the spatial video feature to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max versions. It is a video format which will be used to capture videos for the upcoming Apple Vision Pro headset. (Apple)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
2/5 Apple says the spatial videos give a near-3D experience to the users. It simply transforms ordinary clips into immersive experiences by capturing 30 frames per second at 1080p which also uses advanced techniques and HEVC compression to make the viewing experience more fun for the users.  (Apple)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
3/5 To activate the feature, go to the settings on your iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max and then go to camera. Tap on “Formats” and scroll down, there you will find “spatial video for Apple Vision Pro.” Now, simply turn on the toggle to activate the feature. (Apple)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
4/5 Now, capture spatial videos, open the camera app on your iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max and switch to video mode. In the viewfinder, you will see a headset icon, tap on that, to capture videos in spatial format. Now simply tap on the red button to start recording spatial videos.  (Apple)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
5/5 Note that spatial videos on iPhone 15 Pro will appear like normal video, however, when you switch the Vision Pro headset, you will be experiencing these videos in a 3D format. Users can easily find spatial videos on their iPhone’s Photos app under the new Spatial album. The videos will be synced through all of your devices with iCloud. (Bloomberg)
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Check out what the iPhone 16 capture button may well do, according to Mark Gurman. (Unsplash)

Since before the launch of the iPhone 15, we have been hearing rumors about the iPhone 16 model which is now months away from its official launch. Now, we have an idea of what Apple might plan to add to their new generation of iPhones. However, we can not be certain of the rumors as the launch is still away and the company could still make massive changes to their devices. However, one rumour we came across was the introduction of a new capture button but its functionality was unknown. Now, a recent report says that the button will be used to capture videos on iPhone 16. Know more about the new iPhone 16 Capture Button functions here.

New iPhone 16 capture button to record videos

According to Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman's newsletter, the new capture button may be utilized for recording videos. Gurman has hinted that the “Lower-end models will get the Action button, and there will be a new dedicated button for taking video.” This statement also showcases that all models of iPhone 16 will be getting the capture button, yes the plain vanilla ones too, which is currently available only in iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

According to a Macrumors report, the iPhone 16 capture button will be placed on the bottom right of the iPhone. It is expected that the upcoming capture button will be installed with an advanced sensor that will recognize your touch without users having to apply much pressure to use its functionalities. It is expected this smooth touch feature haptic feedback will recognise it instantly.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apple might be integrating the capture button with video recording functionality to encourage users to capture videos in spatial format which can later be viewed in the upcoming Vision Pro headset. Therefore, the new button will make capturing videos more accessible and quick. As of now, the spatial video feature has been added to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max versions to make them ready for the Apple Vision Pro headset which is rumored to be launched in anywhere between January and March 2024.

First Published Date: 18 Dec, 11:31 IST
    Icon