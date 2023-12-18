New iPhone 16 capture button will allow users to record videos! Know what’s coming

Since before the launch of the iPhone 15, we have been hearing rumors about the iPhone 16 model which is now months away from its official launch. Now, we have an idea of what Apple might plan to add to their new generation of iPhones. However, we can not be certain of the rumors as the launch is still away and the company could still make massive changes to their devices. However, one rumour we came across was the introduction of a new capture button but its functionality was unknown. Now, a recent report says that the button will be used to capture videos on iPhone 16. Know more about the new iPhone 16 Capture Button functions here.

New iPhone 16 capture button to record videos

According to Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman's newsletter, the new capture button may be utilized for recording videos. Gurman has hinted that the “Lower-end models will get the Action button, and there will be a new dedicated button for taking video.” This statement also showcases that all models of iPhone 16 will be getting the capture button, yes the plain vanilla ones too, which is currently available only in iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

According to a Macrumors report, the iPhone 16 capture button will be placed on the bottom right of the iPhone. It is expected that the upcoming capture button will be installed with an advanced sensor that will recognize your touch without users having to apply much pressure to use its functionalities. It is expected this smooth touch feature haptic feedback will recognise it instantly.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Apple might be integrating the capture button with video recording functionality to encourage users to capture videos in spatial format which can later be viewed in the upcoming Vision Pro headset. Therefore, the new button will make capturing videos more accessible and quick. As of now, the spatial video feature has been added to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max versions to make them ready for the Apple Vision Pro headset which is rumored to be launched in anywhere between January and March 2024.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!