New live photo reveals Vivo X100 smartphone ahead of official announcement

A live photo of the upcoming Vivo X100 smartphone has made its way onto the internet, creating a buzz as the official announcement is anticipated later this month. Shared on the Chinese social network Weibo, the image aligns with previous rumors and leaks circulating online.

Vivo X100's Design

The device, sporting a light blue hue, matches previously leaked renders, although the glitzy concentric pattern is less prominent in reality. The undulating design of the rear glass, on the other hand, appears consistent with the renders, GSMarena reported.

The camera island on the phone's back, as expected, features four cameras, with one of them encircled – potentially the main sensor. However, this distinction could be attributed to a reflection, as the renders did not exhibit such a ring around any camera.

Prominently placed on the camera unit is the Zeiss logo, underscoring the collaborative effort between Vivo specialists and the renowned German optics manufacturer in developing the phone's camera setup. Below the module, the traditional Vivo slogan, "Xtreme Imagination," is proudly displayed.

Earlier this week, Jia Jingdong, Vice President and Chief of Branding at Vivo, disclosed key specifications of the upcoming Vivo X100 series in a comprehensive Weibo post. The series will boast a Dimensity 9300 chipset and a Vivo V3 ISP optimized for Zeiss-branded T*-coated lens cameras. Jingdong also shed light on the phone's impressive moon photography capabilities, explaining that it employs "calculation photography" to capture realistic moon shots.

In a bold claim, Jingdong asserted that the Vivo X100 phones are poised to capture lifelike photos of the sun during sunset. While capturing such images is challenging due to intense brightness, Jingdong mentioned that a powerful SoC and a specialized image signal processor can use known data about the sun's position to enhance sunset photos. The Vivo ISP is designed to tackle the issue of brightness, isolating the sun in its calculations, processing the rest of the image, and then adding an enhanced version of the sun itself.

While capturing direct sunlight during the day is challenging due to its intensity, the Vivo X100 series is set to break new ground in mobile photography by tackling these complex scenarios. Stay tuned for the official unveiling of the Vivo X100 to see these photographic innovations in action.