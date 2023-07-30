New wave of smartphones hits India in July: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Oppo Reno 10 series, and more

July 2023 saw a plethora of new smartphone models hitting the Indian market, making it an exciting month for consumers. From established brands like iQOO, and Realme refocusing on the mid-range segment to Samsung and Motorola unveiling innovative foldable devices, the competition was fierce. Notably, Nothing also made waves with the highly anticipated release of its second phone. Let's delve into the key launches that captured the attention of Indian consumers this July.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5

Samsung took center stage with the launch of its Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 at the Unpacked event in Seoul. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 showcased an incremental upgrade with its new no-gap hinge design. The device boasted a 6.2-inch FHD+ cover display that could fold out into a larger 7.6-inch QXGA+ display. Both phones were powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and featured an upgraded 10MP selfie camera with improved field-of-view and aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, on the other hand, introduced a much larger 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display. Unfolding it revealed a familiar 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen. Both phones were IPX8 rated, had 12MP main cameras, and supported 25W fast charging. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 boasted a 4,400mAh battery, while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 featured a slightly smaller 3,700mAh battery pack.

Motorola Razr 40 Series

Motorola unveiled its next-generation flip phones, the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra, with impressive 6.9-inch foldable displays boasting a refresh rate of up to 165Hz on the Razr 40 Ultra. The Razr 40 Ultra stood out with its full-size 3.6-inch 120Hz pOLED cover display. Both phones featured a 32MP front camera and a flex mode-like hinge to compete with other foldable devices on the market. The Razr 40 packed a larger 4,200mAh battery, while the Razr 40 Ultra came with a 3,800mAh battery, and both supported wireless charging.

OPPO Reno 10 Series

OPPO's latest Reno 10 series introduced three models – the Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+. The star of the series was undoubtedly the Reno 10 Pro+, which boasted the highest-resolution telephoto camera in a smartphone with its 64MP sensor and OIS. It ran on the flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and featured a 4,700mAh battery with 100W fast charging, as well as a 32MP front camera.

The Reno 10 Pro was no slouch either, powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset, with an ample 4,600mAh battery, a 50MP main camera, and 80W fast charging. OPPO turned to Mediatek for the base Reno 10 model, equipped with the Dimensity 7050 chipset. This phone featured a 64MP main camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and 67W fast charging. All three models featured curved displays for an immersive experience.

Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing, with its second smartphone, entered the global market in July, including the United States. The Nothing Phone (2) featured the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 flagship chipset, a larger 4,700mAh battery, and faster 45W charging. The phone retained the distinctive Glyph interface, with additional lighting zones, and flaunted a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED 120Hz display. As for the camera, the Nothing Phone (2) impressed with dual 50MP cameras at the back and a 32MP front shooter.