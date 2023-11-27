Icon

Next-gen Apple iPad Mini set to be unveiled in late 2024; check likely features and upgrades

The Cupertino-based tech giant is gearing up for a late 2024 release of the seventh-gen Apple iPad Minii. You can anticipate the A16 chip, enhanced cameras, new colours, and improved features.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 27 2023, 15:32 IST
Apple iPad Mini
The next-gen Apple iPad Mini is on the horizon, with rumors suggesting a late 2024 unveiling. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

Get ready for a new Apple iPad Mini experience as the Cupertino-based tech giant gears up to introduce the seventh generation of its compact tablet in either September or October, 2024. The tech giant last treated us to an iPad Mini update in September 2021, delivering a large 8.3-inch display, a convenient USB-C port, and a Touch ID power button, among other enhancements. With the A15 Bionic chip, 5G support, and compatibility with the second-gen Apple Pencil, the 2021 release showcased Apple's commitment to innovation.

Traditionally, Apple has been consistent in releasing new iPads every year since the debut of its first tablet in 2010. However, 2023 might break the trend, with rumours circulating that there might not be a new iPad on the horizon.

Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, as reported by MacRumors, hints at a shift in this pattern. Kuo suggests that Apple is gearing up for mass production of the next iPad Mini in the second half of 2024, possibly in July or later.

What to Expect from the Next iPad Mini

What can we expect from this eagerly awaited device? The upcoming iPad Mini is rumoured to house a speedier A16 Bionic chip, raising the bar for performance. Speculations also point towards upgraded front and rear cameras. Currently equipped with a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera, the new iPad Mini might take things up a notch, according to MacRumors.

Colour might have something to look forward to as well, with whispers of new color options for the iPad Mini. The current palette includes Space Gray, Starlight, Pink, and Purple. Additionally, the next iPad Mini is expected to embrace Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, promising faster Wi-Fi speeds and enhanced Bluetooth connectivity, features already present in the latest iPad Pro, iPhone 15 Pro models, and most new Macs.

Leaks also suggest improvements in the upcoming Apple iPad Mini's screen assembly, specifically addressing the issue of "jelly scrolling" or screen tearing in portrait orientation. This phenomenon, causing text or images to appear tilted due to refresh rate mismatches, could be a thing of the past with the new release.

For those catching up, Apple refreshed the iPad lineup in 2022, updating the iPad, iPad Pro, and iPad Air. The Apple iPad Mini, however, received its last update in September 2021, showcasing a design overhaul and introducing the A15 Bionic chipset. As we eagerly await the next iPad Mini, Apple enthusiasts can anticipate a blend of performance upgrades and exciting new features in the company's compact tablet offering.

First Published Date: 27 Nov, 15:32 IST
