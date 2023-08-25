No gold or purple colors for iPhone 15 Pro models, says tipster

iPhone 15 Pro models' colour options will be changed to grey and blue to highlight the titanium finish.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 25 2023, 13:37 IST
Apple tries to maintain a unique identity for their iPhones. Most of its users are attracted to its sleek designs and it encourages them to make the purchase. Keeping that in mind, Apple this year is expected to feature a titanium finish in their iPhone 15 Pro models. To enhance its looks and design, it may not come in previously expected colours like red, gold or purple. Check out what Apple has planned for its upcoming smartphones.

iPhone 15 colour options

According to a 9to5Mac report, the iPhone 15 series may not include its gold colour options. Additionally, the report revealed what colours the new iPhone will come in.

Apart from colour, Apple has also made many changes to its body and design to make their smartphones lighter than last year's iPhone.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The iPhone 15 is potentially going to showcase a titanium finish, and there are indications that the smartphone model for this year will avoid the use of stainless steel. With that being said, smartphones are expected to maintain their all-time space black and silver colour options. Additionally, There can be an addition of new colours as well. The new colours are reported to be grey and dark blue which may be featured in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. With the adoption of blue, Apple might also replace its new purple colour.

Earlier, we also heard about the base model colours which are expected to stay the same. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may come in five different colour options: black, green, blue, yellow, and pink.

Now, in just a few weeks we will get to know the actual specifications during the Apple event. It is expected that the launch is scheduled for September 12 or 13, however, no exact date has been confirmed by the company yet. Also, note that the above mentioned colour options are based on rumours and leaks shared by tipsters. No announcement about the colour options has been made by Apple so far.

First Published Date: 25 Aug, 13:03 IST
