Nokia G42 5G goes on sale today! Priced at 12599 on Amazon

Nokia has announced the commencement of the sale of its latest affordable 5G smartphone, the Nokia G42 5G, equipped with features such as a 50MP camera, 90Hz display, and more. Check details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 15 2023, 14:44 IST
Nokia G42 5G
Nokia G42 5G has gone on sale today, equipped with features such as a 90Hz display, 50MP camera, and more. (Nokia)

Expanding its already vast portfolio of affordable smartphones such as the Nokia C22, Nokia C32, and Nokia G11, HMD Global, popularly known as Nokia, announced the launch of its latest affordable smartphone, the Nokia G42 5G on September 11. The sale of the smartphone has commenced today, September 15, on Amazon India. At launch, Ravi Kunwar, Vice President- India & APAC, HMD Global said, “We are incredibly proud to bring Nokia G42 5G to the Indian market, a device created with sustainability, longevity and cutting-edge technology at its core.”

According to Nokia, the new Nokia G42 5G aligns with its commitment to providing accessible, long-lasting, and reliable smartphone experiences to users. With the sale now kicked off, interested buyers can purchase the Nokia G42 5G today. Check its price, features, availability, and more.

Nokia G42 5G: Features and specifications

The Nokia G42 5G gets the Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G chipset under the hood, which is paired with 5GB RAM, with an additional option to add 6GB RAM virtually. You also get 128GB of onboard storage. Nokia has offered a guaranteed two years of OS updates. The Nokia G42 5G features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for protection. According to the company, the smartphone is encased in a 2-piece unibody with a back cover made from 65 percent recycled plastic, continuing its motto of ‘Blending sustainability, durability, and top-tier technology'.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The smartphone features a triple camera system at the back with a primary 50MP AF Main Camera plus 2MP Macro and 2MP Depth auxiliary cameras with LED flash. You get an 8MP selfie shooter on the front. The Nokia G42 5G features a 5000mAh battery which Nokia claims to last three days and 800 full charging cycles.

B0CDXKF7KM-1

Nokia G42 5G: Sale, pricing and availability

Nokia has announced that the sale of G42 5G has commenced today, September 15 at 12PM. It is priced at Rs. 12599 and is available in two colours - So Grey and So Purple. The smartphone is available for purchase on Amazon India.

First Published Date: 15 Sep, 14:44 IST
Nokia G42 5G goes on sale today! Priced at 12599 on Amazon
