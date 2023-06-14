Nothing Phone 2 launch date revealed; check details

  • For all those fans waiting for the launch date of Nothing Phone 2, there is some good news at last.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 14 2023, 22:45 IST
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
image caption
1/6 Design: It will be safe to say that Nothing Phone 2 will retain a transparent design like its predecessor Phone 1 and other Nothing products. The teaser reveals a glyph light strip and a red recording indicator that has been altered from a circular shape to a rectangular one. (Nothing)
Nothing Phone
2/6 Performance: Nothing Phone 2 is tipped to feature a flagship Snapdragon 8 series chipset which will be a big upgrade over Nothing Phone 1's Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset. (HT Tech)
Nothing Phone
3/6 Battery: One of the biggest upgrades on Nothing Phone 2 is tipped to be the boost in the battery. As per a MySmartPrice report, a 5000mAh battery can be expected instead of Phone 1's 4500mAh.  (HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Display and software: Nothing Phone 2 is expected to get an adaptive AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, though, it may get the same-sized bezels. Plus, Nothing may bring elevated stock Android experience. (HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 Cameras: So far, there's no word on Phone 2's cameras. Nothing Phone 1 features dual 50MP rear cameras and a 16MP selfie shooter. However, Nothing is expected to overcome the limitations of the previous model's camera performance.   (HT Tech )
Nothing Phone 1
6/6 Price and availability: Nothing hasn't announced the final launch date yet. Leaks suggest that you can expect Nothing Phone 2 in June or July 2023. Also, considering the upgrade Snapdragon 8-series chipset, Phone 2 can be slightly more expensive than Phone 1, which was launched at Rs. 33999. (HT Tech)
Nothing Phone 2
View all Images
Phone (2) will be the second generation smartphone from Nothing's ecosystem.

For all those fans waiting for the launch date of Nothing Phone 2, there is some good news at last. The company has announced the launch date for its next phone. In a statement today, consumer technology brand Nothing has revealed that its next flagship smartphone, Phone (2) will happen on July 11, 2023 at 08:30 pm IST.

So, if you were impressed by the unique design and capabilities of Nothing Phone 1, then you may well be in for a treat. What is more, Nothing will also livestream the launch on nothing.tech.

So, what is the Nothing Phone 2 about? Phone (2) will be the second generation smartphone from Nothing's ecosystem. While there was not much in terms of details available, Nothing had recently revealed that Phone (2) will feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Another detail that has been revealed is that the Phone (2) will be manufactured in India and that it will tip its hat to the environment as it is expected to be one of the most sustainable smartphones in the market. With a focus on recycled and plastic-free packaging experience, renewable energy, and product lifespan, it will boast an SGS- certified carbon footprint of 53.45kg, which is 8.6% lower than its predecessor.

First Published Date: 14 Jun, 22:45 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets