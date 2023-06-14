Nothing Phone 2 launch date revealed; check details

For all those fans waiting for the launch date of Nothing Phone 2, there is some good news at last. The company has announced the launch date for its next phone. In a statement today, consumer technology brand Nothing has revealed that its next flagship smartphone, Phone (2) will happen on July 11, 2023 at 08:30 pm IST.

So, if you were impressed by the unique design and capabilities of Nothing Phone 1, then you may well be in for a treat. What is more, Nothing will also livestream the launch on nothing.tech.

So, what is the Nothing Phone 2 about? Phone (2) will be the second generation smartphone from Nothing's ecosystem. While there was not much in terms of details available, Nothing had recently revealed that Phone (2) will feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Another detail that has been revealed is that the Phone (2) will be manufactured in India and that it will tip its hat to the environment as it is expected to be one of the most sustainable smartphones in the market. With a focus on recycled and plastic-free packaging experience, renewable energy, and product lifespan, it will boast an SGS- certified carbon footprint of 53.45kg, which is 8.6% lower than its predecessor.