Nothing Phone 2 launch LIVE! Know its price, features, and more; Event to begin in 5 minutes

After a long period of anticipation, Carl Pei’s Nothing Phone 2 is all set to be launched. The smartphone, which is the second generation flagship and the successor of the popular Nothing Phone 1 is expected to bring a range of upgrades. The smartphone is confirmed to bring the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset along with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display. Pei has also revealed that the new camera on the device will include an 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP) that will enable users to capture more than 4,000 times more information than the ISP on Nothing Phone 1. The launch event will begin at 8:30 PM and will feature Pei along with popular YouTuber Casey Neistat.