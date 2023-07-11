Nothing Phone 2 launch LIVE! Know its price, features, and more; Event to begin in 5 minutes
Nothing Phone 2, the company's second-generation flagship smartphone, is all set to be launched in today’s event. Know the price, features, specifications, and more. The event will start in just 5 minutes.
After a long period of anticipation, Carl Pei’s Nothing Phone 2 is all set to be launched. The smartphone, which is the second generation flagship and the successor of the popular Nothing Phone 1 is expected to bring a range of upgrades. The smartphone is confirmed to bring the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset along with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display....Read More
Where to buy the Nothing Phone 2?
Nothing has clarified that users will be able to order their devices on Flipkart. The pre-order is already live. People can also buy the smartphone in-person via Nothing Drops pop-up stores in Bengaluru.
Wondering where to watch the Nothing Phone 2 launch event? Check here.
Nothing Phone 2 launch event will be live-streamed on the company's website as well as its official YouTube channel. Here's the link to watch it: https://in.nothing.tech/pages/event
