Nothing Phone 2 price in India leaked ahead of launch!

Nothing Phone 2 price has been leaked ahead of the launch on July 11. Here is how much it may cost you.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 06 2023, 18:21 IST
Nothing Phone 2 is launching on July 11. (@nothing / Twitter)

Nothing Phone 2 with its USP of transparent design Glyph interface, just like Nothing Phone 1, is all set to launch on July 11. Ahead of its global launch, almost all the details have been confirmed, some via the company itself while the rest have been through leaks and rumours. Recently, YouTuber Marques Brownlee, known by the short name MKBHD, revealed the full design of the Nothing Phone 2. Even the company has confirmed the design and upcoming colours of the new avatar of the Nothing Phone. But what has escaped leaksters so far is the price of Nothing Phone 2.

Finally, a tipster Yogesh Brar took to his Twitter handle to reveal the expected price of the Nothing Phone 2. As per the tipster, it may cost around Rs. 42000-43000. For comparison, it must be noted that the Nothing Phone 1 was launched at a starting price of Rs. 32999. However, the official price will be revealed on July 11.

Meanwhile, here is all you need to know about Nothing Phone 2's expected specs, features, pre-orders, and more.

Nothing Phone 2 specs and features (expected)

Nothing Phone 2 has been officially confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and it will get an updated software experience of Nothing OS 2.0 with functional customisation.

In addition to these, tipster Brar has also revealed that Nothing Phone 2 may feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, it may continue with its dual 50MP camera setup -- IMX890 (f/1.9) (OIS) + ultra-wide (JN1), along with a 32MP selfie camera. It must be noted that Nothing Phone 1 features a 16MP front camera, which left a lot of room for improvement. It seems that Nothing Phone 2 will try to fill the limitations of Nothing Phone 1's selfie camera. Moreover, Nothing Phone 2 is expected to be powered by a 4700mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Nothing Phone 2 Pre-orders

The pre-orders of Nothing Phone 2 have already begun on June 29th. You will have to pay Rs. 2000 refundable deposit to secure the order.

First Published Date: 06 Jul, 18:21 IST
