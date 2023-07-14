Nothing Phone 2 vs iQOO Neo 7 Pro: With same Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, which is a better pick?

From the two recently launched mid-range smartphones, Nothing Phone 2 and iQOO Neo 7 Pro, which will be the perfect pick for you? Find out.

By: DIVYA
| Updated on: Jul 14 2023, 12:18 IST
Nothing Phone 2 vs iQOO Neo 7 Pro
View all Images
Nothing Phone 2 vs iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Which one you should buy? (Nothing, iQOO)

Mid-range smartphone segment has recently welcomed new members. Among these, one of the most exciting ones is Nothing Phone 2, which comes with a transparent design just like its predecessor and some noteworthy specs. iQOO Neo 7 Pro too has been launched recently in India with the same chipset as Nothing Phone 2 – the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. In such a case, the obvious question comes to mind, 'Which is a better pick between these two latest mid-range phones?' To know the answer, we have compared Nothing Phone 2 and iQOO Neo 7 Pro here. Read on.

Nothing Phone 2 vs iQOO Neo 7 Pro:

Design

Design is one of the aspects that sets these two smartphones apart! As mentioned earlier, Nothing Phone 2 continues with a transparent back with a Glyph interface design. However, if you do not fancy an exuberant design, then you may like the iQOO Neo 7 Pro, which comes with a snappy leather-look at the back.

Display

The Nothing Phone 2 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. While the iQOO Neo 7 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both phones feature centre-aligned selfie cameras.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Performance

iQOO Neo 7 Pro and Nothing Phone 2, both phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. However, iQOO Neo 7 Pro features an independent gaming chip for a better performance.

Although, the main difference between these phones is visible from the software experience! iQOO Neo 7 Pro runs on Android 13 with the Funtouch OS 13 skin on top of it. The past experience with iQOO smartphones, it is known that Funtouch OS 13 usually brings some pre-loaded apps. On the other hand, Nothing Phone 2 comes with Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0 out-of-the-box which is near to the preferable, stock Android experience.

Cameras

Nothing Phone 2 features a dual rear camera system that has two 50MP sensors with the main Sony IMX890 sensor. On the other hand, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro gets a triple camera setup of a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro camera.

For selfies, Nothing Phone 2 has a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor while Neo 7 Pro features a 16MP sensor.

Battery and charging

Nothing Phone 2 gets a better 4700 mAh battery than its previous avatar. It also supports 45W fast charging option. However, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro packs a 5000mAh battery that too with the support of fast 120W charging.

Price

Nothing Phone 2 comes at a starting price of Rs. 44999 for an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. On the other hand, the same storage variant of iQOO Neo 7 Pro is priced at Rs. 34999.

Which is a better pick? It depends on your phone usage and needs. While considering the battery, fast charging, and gaming chipset, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro looks a better pick. However, Nothing Phone 2 comes with a better software experience, unique design, and selfie camera.

First Published Date: 14 Jul, 12:17 IST
