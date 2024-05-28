 Nothing Phone 2a new Yellow, Red colour variants expected: Know what’s coming | Mobile News

Nothing Phone 2a new Yellow, Red colour variants expected: Know what’s coming

Nothing Phone 2a may come in new colour options, Yellow and Red. Check out what we know so far.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: May 28 2024, 11:57 IST
Nothing is planning to announce new colour variants for Phone 2a, check details. (Nothing India)

UK-based smartphone company, Nothing recently announced their affordable range of devices, Phone 2a with a new striking design and glyph interface. However, Nothing Phone 2a is currently available in just two colour options: Black and White along with the India-exclusive Blue variant. Now, it is expected to add more colour variants to the smartphone. Nothing has been teasing colour options for some days now and based on the teasers, the new colours are expected to be Red and Yellow.

Nothing Phone 2a new colour variant

Nothing always introduces neutral or basic colour options for their devices, from their high-end mid-range smartphones to the newest Nothing Phone 2a. While several users like the aesthetic of simple and minimalistic design, many individuals prefer to carry smartphones with unique designs and colours. Therefore, to cater to larger customer requirements, Nothing will likely add new colour options for Nothing Phone 2a. Nothing has shared a series of teasers on X (formerly Twitter) hinting towards the announcements.

A recent teaser which caught our eye was an image of “2a” written in dots. However, the dots included several colours such as Black, Blue, Yellow, and Red. In a later post, the company also highlighted dots in three colours: Blue, Yellow, and Red. therefore, in the coming weeks, we may see a refreshed version of Nothing Phone 2a with new aesthetic colour options. However, it is unsure how the new colours will be integrated into the device and in what form.

B0CX74JKLL-2

Nothing Phone 2a specs and price

The Nothing Phone 2a was announced with a starting price of Rs.23999. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The display offers up to 1300nits peak brightness and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Nothing Phone 2a is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC for smooth performance. In terms of camera, the smartphone comes with a 50MP dual camera setup and a 32MP front-facing camera. Nothing Phone 2a is backed by 5000mAh which supports 45W charging.

First Published Date: 28 May, 11:56 IST
