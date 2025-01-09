Nothing Phone (3a) certification reveals battery size, new features ahead of India launch- Details

Nothing is set to introduce its next series of smartphones in 2025, with three models in the pipeline. The top-tier device will be the Nothing Phone (3), followed by the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Plus, which are aimed at the mid-range and premium mid-range segments.

The Nothing Phone (3a) or its Plus variant recently appeared in BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) and UL Demko certification databases. While it remains unclear which model the certification corresponds to, reports from 91Mobiles suggest it could be one of the two mid-range variants.

The BIS certification offers minimal information, confirming the phone's model number and indicating its approval for launch in India. However, the UL Demko listing reveals that the phone will feature a 4290mAh battery. Though this may be the rated capacity, Nothing may market it as a 5000mAh battery, following industry trends.

Upgrades Expected for Phone (3a) Series

Leaks suggest the Phone (3a) series will feature substantial upgrades over previous models. The Phone (3a) is likely to include a telephoto camera, while the Plus variant may add a periscope telephoto lens, marking a first for Nothing's mid-range lineup. Both models are also rumoured to support eSIM technology.

Nothing Phone (3a) Series: Switch to Qualcomm Chipsets and Dual SIM Support

Another potential change could be a shift from MediaTek to Qualcomm chipsets. Reports point to the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 as the likely processor for both the Phone (3a) and (3a) Plus. This chipset promises enhanced performance and efficiency compared to previous generations.

The series may also see the introduction of dual SIM support with eSIM capabilities, allowing users to combine physical SIM cards with an eSIM, a feature not available on the CMF Phone 2, which will stick to traditional SIM support.

In India, the Nothing Phone (2a) and (2a) Plus are currently priced under Rs. 30,000, positioning them as mid-range devices. If Nothing maintains this pricing strategy, the upcoming models are expected to target a similar price range.

While these certifications provide an early glimpse of the upcoming devices, more details are needed to fully confirm the specifications and features of the Nothing Phone (3a) series.