OnePlus 13 vs Google Pixel 9: AI-first experience or raw power?

OnePlus 13 Vs Google Pixel 9: The flagship smartphone segment in India is starting to heat up. Last year, Google introduced the Pixel 9, and since then, we've seen a multitude of launches, including the Oppo Find X8, Vivo X200, and now the latest OnePlus 13. It goes without saying that this segment is certainly heating up. Now that the OnePlus 13 has arrived, it makes sense to compare it to one of the most popular phones in this price range—the Pixel 9. Let us compare these two phones to see which one could be a better fit for you based on their offerings.

OnePlus 13 vs Pixel 9: Performance and Battery

Right off the bat, the OnePlus 13 is the more powerful of the two phones. It features the latest Qualcomm flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, while the Pixel 9, on the other hand, focuses on an AI-first experience with Google's Tensor G4 chipset. The Tensor G4, based on 4nm architecture, is Google's fourth-generation custom processor, whereas the Snapdragon 8 Elite is built on TSMC's 3nm process.

When it comes to performance, the OnePlus 13 is likely to outperform the Pixel 9 in both synthetic benchmarks and real-world tasks. The Snapdragon 8 Elite is simply a more powerful chipset. That said, the Pixel 9 is no slouch—it offers smooth UI operations, excellent memory management, and solid everyday performance.

In terms of battery life, the OnePlus 13 comes equipped with a massive 6,000mAh battery, supporting 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. In contrast, the Pixel 9 is powered by a 4,700mAh battery, which supports 27W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Clearly, the OnePlus 13 leads in both battery capacity and charging speeds.

OnePlus 13 vs Pixel 9: Display and Build

The OnePlus 13 gets a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. This results in a pixel density of 510 PPI. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 features a smaller 6.3-inch OLED display with a resolution that supports 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,700 nits, offering 422 PPI.

In terms of build quality, the OnePlus 13 varies by colour option—it is made of metal and glass or features a vegan leather back in the Midnight Ocean colourway. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 comes with an aluminium and glass construction across all variants. Both phones feel premium in hand and come with IP68 dust and water resistance, although the OnePlus 13 takes it a step further with an IP69 rating. However, due to its larger size, the OnePlus 13 may be less comfortable to handle compared to the Pixel 9.

OnePlus 13 vs Pixel 9: Cameras

OnePlus phones have historically lagged behind in camera performance, but this has changed in recent years, thanks to Hasselblad tuning. The OnePlus 13 is equipped with a triple 50MP camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom.

In contrast, the Pixel 9 features Google's tried-and-tested dual-camera system, which includes a 50MP main sensor and a 48MP ultra-wide shooter. However, it lacks a dedicated telephoto lens.

For video recording, the OnePlus 13 can capture 8K video at 30fps, whereas the Pixel 9 is limited to 4K recording. On the front, the OnePlus 13 houses a 32MP selfie camera, while the Pixel 9 has a 10.5MP selfie shooter.

OnePlus 13 vs Pixel 9: Software

Software is where these two phones diverge significantly. The Pixel 9 runs Android 15 and promises seven years of software support, making it an ideal choice for those prioritising long-term updates. The OnePlus 13, on the other hand, ships with Android 15 and is guaranteed four years of Android updates, up to Android 19.

OnePlus 13 vs Pixel 9: Conclusion

There is no definitive winner when comparing these two phones. The Pixel 9 is more expensive, priced at ₹79,999, but for someone coming from an iPhone, it would feel familiar due to its simpler UI and ease of use. It's also important to note that the Pixel 9 offers an AI-first experience, with Gemini integration and a multitude of tools. That said, the OnePlus 13 is undoubtedly the better choice for power users, offering a faster processor, superior battery life, and the added versatility of a third telephoto lens, making it a more capable camera system. Depending on what you prioritise in a phone, you can make your choice accordingly.