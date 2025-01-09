OnePlus 13 vs Google Pixel 9: AI-first experience or raw power?

The Pixel 9 and OnePlus 13 are among the best premium phones available in the Indian market. Here's how they compare.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jan 09 2025, 11:58 IST
OnePlus 13 vs Google Pixel 9: AI-first experience or raw power?
OnePlus 13 vs Google Pixel 9 (Google, OnePlus)

OnePlus 13 Vs Google Pixel 9: The flagship smartphone segment in India is starting to heat up. Last year, Google introduced the Pixel 9, and since then, we've seen a multitude of launches, including the Oppo Find X8, Vivo X200, and now the latest OnePlus 13. It goes without saying that this segment is certainly heating up. Now that the OnePlus 13 has arrived, it makes sense to compare it to one of the most popular phones in this price range—the Pixel 9. Let us compare these two phones to see which one could be a better fit for you based on their offerings.

OnePlus 13 vs Pixel 9: Performance and Battery

Right off the bat, the OnePlus 13 is the more powerful of the two phones. It features the latest Qualcomm flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, while the Pixel 9, on the other hand, focuses on an AI-first experience with Google's Tensor G4 chipset. The Tensor G4, based on 4nm architecture, is Google's fourth-generation custom processor, whereas the Snapdragon 8 Elite is built on TSMC's 3nm process.

More about OnePlus 13
OnePlus 13
  • White Dew Dawn
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹0
Check details
See full Specifications

When it comes to performance, the OnePlus 13 is likely to outperform the Pixel 9 in both synthetic benchmarks and real-world tasks. The Snapdragon 8 Elite is simply a more powerful chipset. That said, the Pixel 9 is no slouch—it offers smooth UI operations, excellent memory management, and solid everyday performance.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In terms of battery life, the OnePlus 13 comes equipped with a massive 6,000mAh battery, supporting 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. In contrast, the Pixel 9 is powered by a 4,700mAh battery, which supports 27W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Clearly, the OnePlus 13 leads in both battery capacity and charging speeds.

Also Read: Vivo X200 Ultra spotted during certification with X200 Pro-like design: Here's what we think

OnePlus 13 vs Pixel 9: Display and Build

The OnePlus 13 gets a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. This results in a pixel density of 510 PPI. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 features a smaller 6.3-inch OLED display with a resolution that supports 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,700 nits, offering 422 PPI.

In terms of build quality, the OnePlus 13 varies by colour option—it is made of metal and glass or features a vegan leather back in the Midnight Ocean colourway. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 comes with an aluminium and glass construction across all variants. Both phones feel premium in hand and come with IP68 dust and water resistance, although the OnePlus 13 takes it a step further with an IP69 rating. However, due to its larger size, the OnePlus 13 may be less comfortable to handle compared to the Pixel 9.

OnePlus 13 vs Pixel 9: Cameras

OnePlus phones have historically lagged behind in camera performance, but this has changed in recent years, thanks to Hasselblad tuning. The OnePlus 13 is equipped with a triple 50MP camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom.

In contrast, the Pixel 9 features Google's tried-and-tested dual-camera system, which includes a 50MP main sensor and a 48MP ultra-wide shooter. However, it lacks a dedicated telephoto lens.

For video recording, the OnePlus 13 can capture 8K video at 30fps, whereas the Pixel 9 is limited to 4K recording. On the front, the OnePlus 13 houses a 32MP selfie camera, while the Pixel 9 has a 10.5MP selfie shooter.

Also Read: Top 5 laptops for students in 2025- Apple MacBook Air, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 and more

OnePlus 13 vs Pixel 9: Software

Software is where these two phones diverge significantly. The Pixel 9 runs Android 15 and promises seven years of software support, making it an ideal choice for those prioritising long-term updates. The OnePlus 13, on the other hand, ships with Android 15 and is guaranteed four years of Android updates, up to Android 19.

OnePlus 13 vs Pixel 9: Conclusion

There is no definitive winner when comparing these two phones. The Pixel 9 is more expensive, priced at 79,999, but for someone coming from an iPhone, it would feel familiar due to its simpler UI and ease of use. It's also important to note that the Pixel 9 offers an AI-first experience, with Gemini integration and a multitude of tools. That said, the OnePlus 13 is undoubtedly the better choice for power users, offering a faster processor, superior battery life, and the added versatility of a third telephoto lens, making it a more capable camera system. Depending on what you prioritise in a phone, you can make your choice accordingly. 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Jan, 11:57 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News OnePlus 13 vs Google Pixel 9: AI-first experience or raw power?
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

PUBG: New State is an entirely different game as compared to PUBG Mobile but it remains to be seen if this gets ministry clearance.

PUBG Mobile 3.6 Update Release: Top Features Revealed
GTA 6

GTA 6 gameplay leaks: Redditor claims to have seen 2024 build with new details
Lenovo Legion Go S handheld gaming console

Lenovo unveils Legion Go S handheld gaming console with AMD Ryzen processors
Red Dead Redemption 2

5 must-play GTA-Like games to play before GTA 6 launches (2025)
WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25: A new era of wrestling action coming soon to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets