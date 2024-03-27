 Upcoming smartphone launches in April 2024: OnePlus Nord CE 4, Motorola Edge 50 Pro and more | Mobile News

Upcoming smartphone launches in April 2024: OnePlus Nord CE 4, Motorola Edge 50 Pro and more

After an eventful March, April is also set to bear witness to multiple smartphone unveilings. From the OnePlus Nord CE 4 to the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, check out the upcoming smartphone launches in April 2024.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 27 2024, 12:24 IST
April 2024 is gearing up to be an exciting month for smartphone enthusiasts in India, with several major brands set to launch their latest devices. While March witnessed notable releases, including Apple's MacBook lineup, the focus now shifts back to smartphones. From the OnePlus Nord CE 4 and Motorola Edge 50 Pro to the Samsung Galaxy M55, check out the upcoming smartphone launches in April 2024.

1. OnePlus Nord CE 4

OnePlus leads the charge with the introduction of the Nord CE 4 model on April 1. Packed with impressive features, including an AMOLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen chipset, and fast-charging battery, the Nord CE 4 is poised to compete with rivals like the Nothing Phone 2a and Redmi Note 13. With a reported price tag of 25,000, OnePlus aims to offer consumers a compelling choice in the mid-range segment.

2. Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola is also set to make waves in April with the unveiling of the Edge 50 Pro. Positioned as the brand's latest flagship offering, the Edge 50 Pro boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a high-refresh-rate AMOLED screen, and a versatile camera setup. As it prepares to take on competitors like the OnePlus 12 and Xiaomi 14, Motorola's pricing strategy will be closely watched by consumers.

3. Samsung Galaxy M55

Samsung enters the fray with the Galaxy M55, targeting offline buyers in the mid-range segment. Sporting the Snapdragon 7 Gen chipset, the Galaxy M55 aims to deliver the performance and features expected from a 30,000 smartphone. With Samsung's reputation for quality and reliability, the Galaxy M55 is poised to appeal to a wide audience.

4. Realme GT 5 Pro

Realme is rumored to unveil the GT 5 Pro in April, boasting impressive charging capabilities and premium features. With support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, along with a vegan leather panel, the GT 5 Pro promises to offer an enhanced user experience. While details remain scarce, Realme's track record of delivering value-for-money devices leaves consumers eager for more information.

As smartphone manufacturers gear up for April launches, consumers can look forward to a diverse range of options catering to different budgets and preferences. With competition heating up in the Indian smartphone market, April 2024 promises to be an exciting month for tech enthusiasts.

