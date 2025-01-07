OnePlus 12 price drops ahead of OnePlus 13 launch today- Check out latest offers

OnePlus 12 has received a significant price drop just before the OnePlus 13 launch. Know about the latest deals and offers.

By: HT TECH
Jan 07 2025, 15:48 IST
OnePlus 12 price drops ahead of OnePlus 13 launch today- Check out latest offers
Get OnePlus 12 at a reasonable price from Flipkart ahead of OnePlus 13 launch. (Amazon)

Planning to buy the OnePlus flagship this year? Then now is the best time as OnePlus 13 will officially be launched in India today. However, just a few hours ahead of launch, Flipkart has significantly reduced the price of the OnePlus 12, allowing buyers to get it at a reasonable price range. Over the years, it has become a common trend that the price for older generation models tends to reduce whenever a new model is launched in the market. Additionally, with very few upgrades, it's quite mindful to get a year-old model at a reasonable price. Now, check out the OnePlus 12 deals and discounts before the OnePlus 13 launch.

OnePlus 12 discount on Flipkart

The OnePlus 12 is originally priced at Rs.64999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. However, on Flipkart, it's available at just Rs.58500, providing buyers with a 9% discount on the flagship smartphone. Alongside e-commerce discounts, buyers can also avail bank discounts to further reduce the price of the OnePlus 12. Therefore, now is the time to get the OnePlus 12 at a reasonable price ahead of the OnePlus 13 launch. Apart from discounts, buyers can also avail EMI options starting from Rs.2057 per month.

Should you buy OnePlus 12?

The OnePlus 12 features a 6.82-inch ProXDR Display with LTPO technology, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness, slightly similar to the upcoming OnePlus 13. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with Adreno 750 GPU and up to 16GB RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. Since it is a camera-centric smartphone, the OnePlus 12 will feature a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main camera, a 64MP OmniVision OV64B periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 46MP Sony IMX581 ultrawide camera. Additionally, all the cameras are fine-tuned with Hasselblad. Lastly, the OnePlus 12 is backed by a 5400 mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging. Therefore, with all the latest features, the OnePlus 12 could be a real steal deal at under Rs.60000.

First Published Date: 07 Jan, 15:48 IST
OnePlus 12 price drops ahead of OnePlus 13 launch today- Check out latest offers
