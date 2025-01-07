OnePlus 13 India launch today: How to watch live event, what’s coming, and more

OnePlus is all set to debut the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R in the Indian market today, January 7. Alongside the smartphones, the company will also launch the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in India. The OnePlus 13 series is a successor to last year's OnePlus 12 series and brings numerous updates, including the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, along with a slew of design changes. Let us guide you on how to watch the live launch event in India, the timing, and what you can expect.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series launching on this date, Galaxy Unpacked 2025 date announced

You may be interested in OnePlus Nord 4 256GB Mercurial Silver

Mercurial Silver 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 256 GB Storage OnePlus 12R Iron Gray

Iron Gray 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage OnePlus 12 Silver

Silver 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage 11% OFF 11% OFF Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Black

Titanium Black 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage

OnePlus 13 Series Event: Launch Timing

If you're in India, the OnePlus 13 launch event will kick off at 9 PM Indian Standard Time today, January 7. The event can be streamed live on the brand's official YouTube channel, its website, and more. Alternatively, you can return to this page, as we have embedded the YouTube stream here for your convenience.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

What to Expect from the OnePlus 13 Launch

As mentioned earlier, there will be two models this year—the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R. The OnePlus 13 will be the flagship device, while the OnePlus 13R will serve as a more affordable option.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, while the OnePlus 13R is likely to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the same chipset powering the OnePlus 12.

As for the optics, the OnePlus 13 is expected to include a triple 50 MP Hasselblad-tuned camera system, while the OnePlus 13R will also feature a triple camera setup but without Hasselblad tuning.

Coming to the design, both the devices will sport flat displays and sides, bringing them in line with the current design trends. Also, OnePlus 13 will come with dual IP ratings—IP68 and IP69—for dust and water resistance. Additionally, the brand has confirmed that both the devices will pack a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

While exact details about the available variants remain unclear, recent leaks suggest that OnePlus could offer a 24 GB RAM variant with 1 TB of storage. However, a 16 GB RAM variant with 512 GB of storage is highly likely.

Also Read: OnePlus 13 launch today: India price for new flagship tipped ahead of launch