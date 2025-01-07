OnePlus 13 India launch today: How to watch live event, what’s coming, and more

The OnePlus 13 series launches today. Here's how you can watch the live launch in India.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jan 07 2025, 11:20 IST
OnePlus 13
OnePlus 13 launches today, January 7. (OnePlus)

OnePlus is all set to debut the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R in the Indian market today, January 7. Alongside the smartphones, the company will also launch the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in India. The OnePlus 13 series is a successor to last year's OnePlus 12 series and brings numerous updates, including the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, along with a slew of design changes. Let us guide you on how to watch the live launch event in India, the timing, and what you can expect.

OnePlus 13 Series Event: Launch Timing

If you're in India, the OnePlus 13 launch event will kick off at 9 PM Indian Standard Time today, January 7. The event can be streamed live on the brand's official YouTube channel, its website, and more. Alternatively, you can return to this page, as we have embedded the YouTube stream here for your convenience.

What to Expect from the OnePlus 13 Launch

As mentioned earlier, there will be two models this year—the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R. The OnePlus 13 will be the flagship device, while the OnePlus 13R will serve as a more affordable option.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, while the OnePlus 13R is likely to ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the same chipset powering the OnePlus 12.

As for the optics, the OnePlus 13 is expected to include a triple 50 MP Hasselblad-tuned camera system, while the OnePlus 13R will also feature a triple camera setup but without Hasselblad tuning.

Coming to the design, both the devices will sport flat displays and sides, bringing them in line with the current design trends. Also, OnePlus 13 will come with dual IP ratings—IP68 and IP69—for dust and water resistance. Additionally, the brand has confirmed that both the devices will pack a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

While exact details about the available variants remain unclear, recent leaks suggest that OnePlus could offer a 24 GB RAM variant with 1 TB of storage. However, a 16 GB RAM variant with 512 GB of storage is highly likely.

Also Read: OnePlus 13 launch today: India price for new flagship tipped ahead of launch

First Published Date: 07 Jan, 11:04 IST
