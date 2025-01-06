OnePlus 13 launch is just a day away, as it is scheduled for tomorrow, January 7, in India. The brand has confirmed that it will launch two new devices: the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R. Both are set to be flagship devices, with the OnePlus 13 being the top-end model powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13R will be a more affordable option but still feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Alongside these powerful upgrades, the smartphones are also bringing a feature inspired by the iPhone. OnePlus is debuting magnetic cases with the OnePlus 13 series, and that lets you connect supported accessories, including the new 50W AirVOOC magnetic charger. Here are the details.

More about OnePlus 13 OnePlus 13 White Dew Dawn

White Dew Dawn 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage See full Specifications

Also Read: Nothing Phone 2a Plus gets Android 15 update with stable Nothing OS 3.0: Check what's new

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

OnePlus' Magnetic Cases: All the details

OnePlus has officially listed the cases on its website, and now that unboxing videos from various press media kits have been released, we can confirm that the devices do indeed come with magnetic cases.

For those unfamiliar, the OnePlus 13 is getting an aramid fibre magnetic case, a wood-grain magnetic case, and a sandstone magnetic case. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13R will feature the sandstone magnetic case.

Now, how do these magnetic cases work? Well, just like the iPhone's MagSafe, you can attach accessories designed to be magnetically connected. This ensures a secure connection for accessories, such as the 50W AirVOOC magnetic wireless charger.

Additionally, in China, OnePlus offers a magnetic power bank that is thin and lightweight, and in the future, we could see OnePlus launching the same in India as well. This power bank also connects magnetically, ensuring it stays securely attached to your phone without disconnecting.

It will certainly be interesting to see what accessories manufacturers eventually develop for OnePlus devices and whether third-party brands take this ecosystem seriously.

Also Read: OnePlus 13 launch tomorrow: Know about this major durability upgrade

iPhone's MagSafe Ecosystem Has Become Huge

If you haven't noticed, iPhone models since the iPhone 12 have featured MagSafe charging and the MagSafe ring. Since then, a slew of manufacturers have continued to offer new MagSafe accessories, including MagSafe wallets, chargers, power banks, and even grips. This has evolved into an entirely new category of accessories for the iPhone, gaining more traction over time.

Now, brands like OnePlus are also entering the fray with their own implementations.

Furthermore, OnePlus' sister brand Oppo has introduced magnetic cases as well. The Oppo Find X8 series offers aramid fibre magnetic cases and leather-textured magnetic cases. These cases also allow users to connect accessories to the back of the device using magnetic strength.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!