OnePlus 13 to get iPhone-inspired magnetic cases: Here's how you can attach accessories

OnePlus is debuting magnetic cases with the OnePlus 13 series, and that lets you connect supported accessories.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jan 06 2025, 13:13 IST
OnePlus 13 to get iPhone-inspired magnetic cases: Here's how you can attach accessories
OnePlus 13 Aramid Fiber Magnetic case. (OnePlus)

OnePlus 13 launch is just a day away, as it is scheduled for tomorrow, January 7, in India. The brand has confirmed that it will launch two new devices: the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R. Both are set to be flagship devices, with the OnePlus 13 being the top-end model powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13R will be a more affordable option but still feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Alongside these powerful upgrades, the smartphones are also bringing a feature inspired by the iPhone. OnePlus is debuting magnetic cases with the OnePlus 13 series, and that lets you connect supported accessories, including the new 50W AirVOOC magnetic charger. Here are the details.

More about OnePlus 13
OnePlus 13
  • White Dew Dawn
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹0
Check details
See full Specifications

Also Read: Nothing Phone 2a Plus gets Android 15 update with stable Nothing OS 3.0: Check what's new

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

OnePlus' Magnetic Cases: All the details

OnePlus has officially listed the cases on its website, and now that unboxing videos from various press media kits have been released, we can confirm that the devices do indeed come with magnetic cases.

For those unfamiliar, the OnePlus 13 is getting an aramid fibre magnetic case, a wood-grain magnetic case, and a sandstone magnetic case. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13R will feature the sandstone magnetic case.

Now, how do these magnetic cases work? Well, just like the iPhone's MagSafe, you can attach accessories designed to be magnetically connected. This ensures a secure connection for accessories, such as the 50W AirVOOC magnetic wireless charger.

Additionally, in China, OnePlus offers a magnetic power bank that is thin and lightweight, and in the future, we could see OnePlus launching the same in India as well. This power bank also connects magnetically, ensuring it stays securely attached to your phone without disconnecting.

It will certainly be interesting to see what accessories manufacturers eventually develop for OnePlus devices and whether third-party brands take this ecosystem seriously.

Also Read: OnePlus 13 launch tomorrow: Know about this major durability upgrade

iPhone's MagSafe Ecosystem Has Become Huge

If you haven't noticed, iPhone models since the iPhone 12 have featured MagSafe charging and the MagSafe ring. Since then, a slew of manufacturers have continued to offer new MagSafe accessories, including MagSafe wallets, chargers, power banks, and even grips. This has evolved into an entirely new category of accessories for the iPhone, gaining more traction over time.

Now, brands like OnePlus are also entering the fray with their own implementations.

Furthermore, OnePlus' sister brand Oppo has introduced magnetic cases as well. The Oppo Find X8 series offers aramid fibre magnetic cases and leather-textured magnetic cases. These cases also allow users to connect accessories to the back of the device using magnetic strength.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Jan, 13:13 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News OnePlus 13 to get iPhone-inspired magnetic cases: Here's how you can attach accessories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 pre-orders predicted to shatter records with massive $1 billion revenue for Rockstar Games, report says
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 to release in March 2025, report says - Details
GTA 6 launch in 2025: 5 confirmed details you can’t miss

GTA 6 launch in 2025: 5 confirmed details you can’t miss
Rockstar Games

From GTA 6 to Fable: Check top games that will make 2025 a strong year for gaming
GTA 6 will likely introduce this new gameplay element no one is talking about (Opinion)

GTA 6 will likely introduce this new gameplay element no one is talking about (Opinion)

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets