OnePlus 13 launch today: India price for new flagship tipped ahead of launch

OnePlus 13 series is launching in India today with two new models, the flagship OnePlus 13 and the mid-ranger OnePlus 13R. Over the past few weeks, OnePlus has been teasing the smartphones, showcasing its design, specifications, and AI features. While we already have a sneak peek of what the OnePlus 13 may offer, it is better to wait till the launch to confirm the specifications before buying the product. However, just one day before launch, the box price for the OnePlus 13 was leaked, and it may be good news for buyers. Therefore, know how much the OnePlus 13 could cost in India.

OnePlus 13 price in India

An X user named Abhishek Yadav shared a post revealing the India box price for the OnePlus 13. Reportedly, the box showcased a price of Rs.70999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. However, the actual selling price for OnePlus 13 in India is expected to be Rs.64999 which is similar to the last year's model. Therefore, the new price leak contradicts the previous claims for price hikes. Earlier, it was reported that the OnePlus 13 could be priced between Rs.67000 to Rs.70000, but now the India price is expected to remain the same as last year.

OnePlus 13 launch: What to expect

OnePlus 13 will officially make its India debut today, January 7 at 9 PM IST. The smartphone will come with several upgrades, that may entice buyers towards purchasing the device. Reportedly, the OnePlus 13 will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and it may feature a 6000mAh battery. The smartphone is confirmed to be IP68 and IP69 Certified, which is a major boost in comparison to last year's model.

Since, it is also a camera-centric smartphone, the OnePlus 13 will feature a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT808 sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor, and a 50MP OmniVision telephoto camera. It will also support some camera and editing-related AI features.

