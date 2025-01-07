OnePlus 13 launch today: India price for new flagship tipped ahead of launch

OnePlus 13 price in India tipped ahead of today’s launch event. Here’s how much it may cost in India.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Jan 07 2025, 09:09 IST
OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Know about differences, upgrades, and more
OnePlus 13 launch today: India price for new flagship tipped ahead of launch
1/5 OnePlus is all set to launch its new-generation flagship smartphone along with an R-series smartphone in India on January 7, 2025. Over the years, it has become a trend for smartphone brands to bring an affordable version of the flagship devices such as Samsung’s “Fan Edition” models, Google’s A-series models, etc. While most of the features are the same, the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R will come with specification and price differences. Therefore, before the official launch, let’s have a look at the differences and know which smartphone would be a better choice.  (OnePlus)
OnePlus 13 launch today: India price for new flagship tipped ahead of launch
2/5 Design and display: Both the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R will likely have similar design profiles with circular camera modules. The OnePlus 13 would be bigger and heavier and it is also introducing a premium vegan leather rear panel for the flagship model, but the OnePlus 13R could feature a glass or a plastic back.For display, the OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. Whereas, the OnePlus 13R is slightly smaller in size with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The OnePlus 13 may feature a Crystal Shield Super-Ceramic Glass and the 13R model may come with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.   (OnePlus)
OnePlus 13 launch today: India price for new flagship tipped ahead of launch
3/5 Camera: The OnePlus 13 features a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP Sony LYT808 main camera, a 50MP Sony IMX882 ultrawide camera, and a 50MP OmniVision telephoto camera, all are fine-tuned by Hasselblad. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13R will come with a similar setup and a 50MP main camera, however, the ultrawide angle camera may differ and there are also rumours surrounding a new telephoto lens instead of a macro lens.   (OnePlus)
OnePlus 13 launch today: India price for new flagship tipped ahead of launch
4/5 Performance and battery: For performance, the OnePlus 13 is confirmed to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset which is expected to be paired with 24GB RAM storage. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13R is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 16GB RAM. Additionally, we may also see some AI features coming to the devices.   (Amazon)
OnePlus 13 launch today: India price for new flagship tipped ahead of launch
5/5 Price: Since the OnePlus 13 is a flagship model, it is expected to be priced at around Rs.70000 in India, whereas, the OnePlus 13R may come at starting price of Rs.40000. However, we will have to wait until January 7 to confirm the official prices.   (Amazon)
OnePlus 13 launch today: India price for new flagship tipped ahead of launch
OnePlus 13 launching today in India, check out the expected price. (OnePlus )

OnePlus 13 series is launching in India today with two new models, the flagship OnePlus 13 and the mid-ranger OnePlus 13R. Over the past few weeks, OnePlus has been teasing the smartphones, showcasing its design, specifications, and AI features. While we already have a sneak peek of what the OnePlus 13 may offer, it is better to wait till the launch to confirm the specifications before buying the product. However, just one day before launch, the box price for the OnePlus 13 was leaked, and it may be good news for buyers. Therefore, know how much the OnePlus 13 could cost in India.

Also read: OnePlus 13 to get iPhone-inspired magnetic cases: Here's how you can attach accessories

OnePlus 13 price in India

An X user named Abhishek Yadav shared a post revealing the India box price for the OnePlus 13. Reportedly, the box showcased a price of Rs.70999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. However, the actual selling price for OnePlus 13 in India is expected to be Rs.64999 which is similar to the last year's model. Therefore, the new price leak contradicts the previous claims for price hikes. Earlier, it was reported that the OnePlus 13 could be priced between Rs.67000 to Rs.70000, but now the India price is expected to remain the same as last year. 

Also read: OnePlus 13 launch tomorrow: Know about this major durability upgrade

OnePlus 13 launch: What to expect

OnePlus 13 will officially make its India debut today, January 7 at 9 PM IST. The smartphone will come with several upgrades, that may entice buyers towards purchasing the device. Reportedly, the OnePlus 13 will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and it may feature a 6000mAh battery. The smartphone is confirmed to be IP68 and IP69 Certified, which is a major boost in comparison to last year's model. 

Since, it is also a camera-centric smartphone, the OnePlus 13 will feature a triple camera setup that may consist of a 50MP main camera with a Sony LYT808 sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor, and a 50MP OmniVision telephoto camera. It will also support some camera and editing-related AI features. 

First Published Date: 07 Jan, 09:09 IST
