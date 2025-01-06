OnePlus 13 launch tomorrow: Know about this major durability upgrade

The OnePlus flagship is finally launching tomorrow, January 7, 2025, globally with some eye-catching upgrades. OnePlus 13 has been in talks since its China launch as leaks, specifications, and design started to make their way to the internet. Now, OnePlus has officially started teasing the smartphone, revealing its design, upgrades, and features. Recently, the OnePlus 13 was confirmed to come with the biggest durability upgrade in comparison to its predecessor. Therefore, know what the company could announce tomorrow with OnePlus 13.

OnePlus 13 durability feature

According to an Android Authority report, OnePlus confirmed that the global variant of the OnePlus 13 will come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. These two ratings are two different certifications that ensure that the smartphone can be submerged in water up to a certain level, whereas, the IP69 ensures that the OnePlus 13 can withstand high-pressure jets of water. These showcase a significant upgrade over last year's OnePlus 12 which was launched with an IP65 rating. The IP rating certification is quite necessary and it has left several flagship phones such as the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, and others behind.

Apart from, IP68 and IP69 rated durability, the OnePlus 13 will also offer several advanced features that may attract buyers. Therefore, here's what OnePlus 13 could offer in the Indian smartphone market.

OnePlus 13 specs and features

Based on previous reports, the OnePlus 13 may come with a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display offering up to 120Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with 24GB RAM. The OnePlus 13 will feature a Hasselblad-powered triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony LYT808 main camera, a 50MP Sony IMX882 ultrawide camera, and a 50MP OmniVision telephoto camera. Lastly, the smartphone will be powered by a 6000mAh battery that may support 100W fast charging. Additionally, the OnePlus 13 could be priced under Rs.70000 in India.

