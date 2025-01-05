Samsung Galaxy S25 vs OnePlus 13: Which flagship smartphone to buy in 2025

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs OnePlus 13: Know which flagship smartphone you should look forward to in 2025.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 05 2025, 09:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 vs OnePlus 13: Which flagship smartphone to buy in 2025
Here’s a detailed specs comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S25 and the OnePlus 13. (Android Headline/ OnLeaks)

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. OnePlus 13: Two major smartphone brands, Samsung and OnePlus are expected to launch their flagship smartphone series in the coming weeks. Over the months, several leaks surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and OnePlus 13 have been circulating, giving us a sneak peek at what the new generation flagships will look like. However, which smartphone would be a smart buy in 2025, Samsung Galaxy S25 or the OnePlus 13? Therefore, to gain a better understanding, we have curated a comparison between the two upcoming smartphones. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. OnePlus 13: Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to look similar to its predecessor with armour aluminium frame vertically-placed camera sensors, and others. However, the OnePlus 13 has a new design profile with a vegan leather back and a circular camera which has been shifted to the right in comparison to the predecessor. However, both smartphones are expected to have new colour options. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

For display, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is rumoured to feature a bigger 6.36-inch display with an M13 OLED panel and up to 2600nits peak brightness. Whereas, the OnePlus 13 is expected to come with a 6.82 inch2K+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and  4500 nits peak brightness. Therefore, the OnePlus 13 is slated for bigger upgrades in comparison to the Galaxy S25 model.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. OnePlus 13: Performance, battery, and software

For performance, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to be launched with Snapdragon 8 Elite or the Exynos 2500 chip. Samsung may offer 12GB of RAM with the smartphone for improved performance efficiency. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13 is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with up to 16GB RAM. Also, the Samsung Galaxy S25 may come with plenty of Galaxy AI features, however, the OnePlus 13 may come with basic AI features for photo editing, writing, etc.

For lasting performance, the OnePlus 13 is expected to come with a 6000 mAh battery that will likely support 100W fast charging. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to be equipped with a 4000 mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy S25 will run on One UI 7 based on Android 15. On the other hand, OnePlus 13 will likely run on OxygenOS 15.  

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. OnePlus 13: Camera

Samsung Galaxy S25 will likely feature a triple-camera setup that may include Sony's new LYTIA camera sensors. As of now, the resolution of the smartphone has not been revealed, but it is expected to remain the same, however, with improved sensors. For OnePlus 13, the smartphone will likely feature a triple-camera setup that may include a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. OnePlus 13: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to be around Rs.80000 in India. On the other hand, the OnePlus 13 will likely be launched at Rs.70000, but the official prices are expected to be revealed during the launch.

First Published Date: 05 Jan, 09:00 IST
