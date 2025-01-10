OnePlus 13 matches the Pixel 9 and iPhone 16 with this useful new safety feature

Back in November 2024, reports suggested that the OnePlus 13 could join the Pixel 9 and iPhone 16 in offering powered-off tracking, bringing convenience and peace of mind. Now after the OnePlus 13's official global release, it seems that OnePlus has delivered on this, with Android Authority finally confirming that the OnePlus 13 does support the powered-off tracking feature. What this feature essentially allows you is to track the phone even when it runs out of battery.

Also Read: OnePlus 13 series becomes first to support Jio 5.5G network in India: Here's how much speed you will get

More about OnePlus 13 OnePlus 13 White Dew Dawn

White Dew Dawn 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM 256 GB Storage See full Specifications

What We Know About OnePlus 13's Powered-Off Tracking Feature

It can be confirmed by going into the OnePlus 13's Find My Device settings, where the device clearly states that it supports powered-off tracking. There are three options available: ‘Off,' ‘Without network,' and ‘With network in higher-traffic areas only.'

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Back in November, it was pointed out that this feature is only available through the Fast Connect 7900 platform on the Android side of things, which is supported by the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Since the OnePlus 13 is powered by this chipset, OnePlus has been able to enable this feature. However, the implementation depends on the OEM, and in this case, OnePlus has indeed implemented it.

Has Been Exclusive To Select Google Pixel models So Far

So far, this feature has been exclusive to certain Pixel and iPhone models. On the Android side, it has been exclusive to the Pixel 8, and now the Pixel 9 series supports it. Apple's iPhones have had this feature for some time, which is part of the reason they are so difficult to steal. As things stand, using Google's Find My Network, you will be able to secure your OnePlus device, which should provide peace of mind for new OnePlus 13 buyers.

Also Read: OnePlus 13R vs Google Pixel 8a: Which smartphone is value for money?