OnePlus 13 matches the Pixel 9 and iPhone 16 with this useful new safety feature

OnePlus 13 allows you to track the phone even when it runs out of battery. Here's what we know.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 10 2025, 12:54 IST
OnePlus 13 matches the Pixel 9 and iPhone 16 with this useful new safety feature
OnePlus 13 supports powered-off tracking. (OnePlus)

Back in November 2024, reports suggested that the OnePlus 13 could join the Pixel 9 and iPhone 16 in offering powered-off tracking, bringing convenience and peace of mind. Now after the OnePlus 13's official global release, it seems that OnePlus has delivered on this, with Android Authority finally confirming that the OnePlus 13 does support the powered-off tracking feature. What this feature essentially allows you is to track the phone even when it runs out of battery.

Also Read: OnePlus 13 series becomes first to support Jio 5.5G network in India: Here's how much speed you will get

More about OnePlus 13
OnePlus 13
  • White Dew Dawn
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹0
Check details
See full Specifications

What We Know About OnePlus 13's Powered-Off Tracking Feature

It can be confirmed by going into the OnePlus 13's Find My Device settings, where the device clearly states that it supports powered-off tracking. There are three options available: ‘Off,' ‘Without network,' and ‘With network in higher-traffic areas only.'

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Back in November, it was pointed out that this feature is only available through the Fast Connect 7900 platform on the Android side of things, which is supported by the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Since the OnePlus 13 is powered by this chipset, OnePlus has been able to enable this feature. However, the implementation depends on the OEM, and in this case, OnePlus has indeed implemented it.

Has Been Exclusive To Select Google Pixel models So Far

So far, this feature has been exclusive to certain Pixel and iPhone models. On the Android side, it has been exclusive to the Pixel 8, and now the Pixel 9 series supports it. Apple's iPhones have had this feature for some time, which is part of the reason they are so difficult to steal. As things stand, using Google's Find My Network, you will be able to secure your OnePlus device, which should provide peace of mind for new OnePlus 13 buyers.

Also Read: OnePlus 13R vs Google Pixel 8a: Which smartphone is value for money?

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Jan, 12:54 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Latest Tech News Mobile Mobile News OnePlus 13 matches the Pixel 9 and iPhone 16 with this useful new safety feature
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 2025 release confirmed?

GTA 6 2025 release confirmed? Rockstar's job listings and Take-Two projections suggest launch on track
PUBG: New State is an entirely different game as compared to PUBG Mobile but it remains to be seen if this gets ministry clearance.

PUBG Mobile 3.6 Update Release: Top Features Revealed
GTA 6

GTA 6 gameplay leaks: Redditor claims to have seen 2024 build with new details
Lenovo Legion Go S handheld gaming console

Lenovo unveils Legion Go S handheld gaming console with AMD Ryzen processors
Red Dead Redemption 2

5 must-play GTA-Like games to play before GTA 6 launches (2025)

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets