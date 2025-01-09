OnePlus 13R vs Google Pixel 8a: Which smartphone is value for money?

OnePlus 13R vs Google Pixel 8a: OnePlus recently launched the new generation R series model in India with some significant upgrades and eye-catching features. The OnePlus 13R packs all the flagship features with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 6000mAh battery, AI features, and more which sounds like a good deal under Rs.45000. However, there are several competitor devices which have been hyped for their promising performance and good camera capabilities. One such device is the Google Pixel 8a which was launched last year in the high mid-range smartphone market. Therefore, check out the specification comparison between OnePlus 13R and Google Pixel 8a to know which is value for money.

OnePlus 13R vs Google Pixel 8a: Price

The OnePlus 13R was launched in India with a starting price of Rs.42999 for a 12GB + 256GB storage option. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 8a was launched at a starting price of Rs.52999. Therefore, there's a massive Rs.10000 gap between the two high-end devices. To know which smartphone you should consider, know more about their differences.

OnePlus 13R vs Google Pixel 8a: design and display

The OnePlus 13R comes with a glass body and aluminium frame with curved edges, which makes the device look highly premium. It also offers enhanced durability with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. On the other hand, the Google Pixek 8a comes with an entirely different design featuring a horizontally-placed camera bar. It also has a matte rear panel with an aluminium frame. Additionally, it offers better durability with an IP57 water-resistant rating.

For display, the OnePlus 13R features a 6.77-inch ProXDR LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. Whereas, the Pixel 8a comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2000nits peak brightness.



OnePlus 13R vs Google Pixel 8a: Performance and battery

For effortless multitasking, the OnePlus 13R is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. On the other side, the Pixel 8a comes equipped with a Google Tensor G3 chip paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

OnePlus 13R vs Google Pixel 8a: Camera

The OnePlus 13R features a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP primary camera with a Sony LYT-700 sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Whereas, the Pixel 8a has a dual camera that includes a 64MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera.

