OnePlus 13 to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chip: Check latest Geekbench scores

January 2025 is expected to be big for smartphone launches as devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, OnePlus 13 series, and more are expected to debut. Recently Oneplus confirmed the global launch of the OnePlus 13 model in January and since then, the smartphone has been spotted in several global certification listings. In a new leak, the OnePlus 13 Geekbench scores were tipped, giving hopes for powerful performance in comparison to the predecessor. Here's what the OnePlus 13 with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip offers.

OnePlus 13 Geekbench scores

Ahead of its global launch in January 2025, the OnePlus 13 was spotted on the Geekbench database via 91Mobiles, showcasing performance cores with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Reportedly, the OnePlus 13 was listed with model number CPH2655 similar to the TUV Rheinland certification which was tipped earlier. In terms of performance cores, the OnePlus achieved 2998 in the single-core and 9170 in multi-core testing. This showcases a significant upgrade from OnePlus 12 performance testing scores. The processor was also spotted with a 6-core CPU with a peak clock speed of 4.32GHz.

Additionally, it was revealed that the OnePlus 13 may offer 14.75GB RAM which will likely be marketed as 16GB RAM. The smartphone was also revealed to come with Android 15 with the OxygenOS 15 skin.

OnePlus 13 specifications and features (rumoured)

The OnePlus 13 is expected to come with a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500 nits peak brightness. The smartphone will come with a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera with Sony LYT-808 sensor, a 50MP periscope camera with 3x optical zoom and a 50MP ultrawide camera. On the front, it may sport a 32MP selfie camera. Lastly, OnePlus 13 is expected to be backed by a 6000mAh battery that may support 100W fast charging. However, these specifications are based on the China variant of the OnePlus 13. Therefore, we will have to wait for the global launch to confirm what the new OnePlus flagship will offer.

