Moto G35 5G launched in India at under 10000: Know about its specifications and features

Moto G35 5G launched in India with a 5000mAh battery, 5G connectivity, and more advanced features.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Dec 11 2024, 09:53 IST
Icon
Moto G35 5G launched in India at under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10000: Know about its specifications and features
Moto G35 5G launched in India at under ₹10000: Know about its specifications and features
Moto G35 5G launched in India at under ₹10000: Know about its specifications and features
Moto G35 5G launched in India at under ₹10000: Know about its specifications and features
Moto G35 5G launched in India at under ₹10000: Know about its specifications and features
Moto G35 5G launched in India at under ₹10000: Know about its specifications and features
Know what Moto G35 5G has to offer in sub-Rs.10000 segment. (Motorola)

Motorola has launched a new generation G-series smartphone, the Moto G35 5G in India at just Rs.9999. The smartphone comes with some eye-catching features which may grab attention in the budget smartphone market. The Moto G35 is powered by the Unisoc T760 chipset that claims to provide promising day-to-day performance along with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It comes with a new vegan leather finish, giving the device a refined look despite being in the budget segment. Know more about what the Moto G35 5G has to offer. 

Moto G35 5G specifications and features

The Moto G35 5G features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000nits peak brightness. It is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and also offers Vision Booster and Night Vision Mode. The smartphone is equipped with a Unisoc T760 chipset paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, which is quite impressive for a smartphone under Rs.10000. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Moto G35 5G comes with a dual camera setup that features a 50MP quad-pixel main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. It also features a 16MP selfie camera on the front. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. 

The unique feature of Moto G35 5G is that it offers several connectivity options such as  5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and more. It also comes with  Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and more futuristic features.  Therefore, the smartphone comes with advanced features in a budget price range, making it a worthy smartphone in the sub-Rs.10000 segment.

Moto G35 5G price and availability in India

The Moto G35 5G comes in three attractive colour options: Guava Red, Leaf Green, and Midnight Black. The smartphone was launched at a price of Rs.9999 for a 4GB + 128GB storage variant. The Moto G35 5G will be available to purchase on Flipkart and Motorola India stores.

First Published Date: 11 Dec, 09:53 IST
