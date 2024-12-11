Samsung Galaxy S25 Series launch date is…

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to launch at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. Know about the expected launch date.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Dec 11 2024, 10:32 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series launch date is…
Here’s when the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series could launch with upgraded specifications. (Android Headline/ OnLeaks)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series has been in talks as smartphone buyers and tech enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the new generation Samsung flagships. Over the past few weeks, several leaks surrounding the smartphones have been circulating, giving us a sneak peek at what Samsung may announce. In recent leaks and rumours, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series global launch date has surfaced online, therefore, know when the Unpacked launch event could take place in 2025. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series launch date 

Tipster Abhishek Yadav shared a post on the social media platform X revealing the expected launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series. Reportedly, the new generation S-series models could officially debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2025. In previous leaks, the launch date was stated to be January 23, however, this date is expected to be based on regions and due to different time zones. However, we will have to wait for the official launch announcement to confirm the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series launch date. 

Alongside the launch date, tipster Ice Universe also leaked that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may support Qi 2 wireless charging, making the charging faster than previous generations model. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series leaks

Based on previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series is expected to get several upgrades in terms of performance, camera, and software. Reportedly, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could come in a new 16GB RAM variant for 512GB and 1TB storage options. Therefore, the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus could remain with 12GB RAM support. Apart from this, the Galaxy S25 models are expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset as several certifications have confirmed the same.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra are also rumoured to get bigger screen sizes of 6.32-inch and 6.9-inch. Additionally, the Ultra variant is slated for major upgrades in the camera department. Leaks suggest that it may get an upgraded 50MP ultrawide camera and variable telephoto lens, which may enhance the photography experience. We also see some minor design changes and new colour options with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series.

