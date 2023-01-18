    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Oppo Find N2 Flip leaks before India and global launch! Insane specs for foldable device

    Oppo Find N2 Flip has been spotted on Geekbench ahead of its expected global launch. All details here.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 18 2023, 19:45 IST
    Oppo Find N2 Flip
    Oppo Find N2 Flip is coming to global markets, is based on the Dimensity 9000+ chip. (Oppo)
    Oppo Find N2 Flip
    Oppo Find N2 Flip is coming to global markets, is based on the Dimensity 9000+ chip. (Oppo)

    There's word on the street that Oppo could bring the Find N2 Flip to the global market, including India. The Find N2 Flip was announced in December 2022 alongside the Find N2 flagship in China, designed to take on the army of flip phones with a foldable display. The Chinese variant had some impressive specs to flaunt and a large Cover Display that could actually be more useful than the one you see on the flip foldables from Samsung. Now, the phone has been spotted on Geekbench.

    The Find N2 Flip has just hit the Geekbench, flaunting a single core score of 906 and a multi-core score of 3132. The phone is seen with Android 13 as its OS and there will be 8GB of RAM onboard. Based on the processor details, it seems the phone will continue to use the same MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset for the global markets. Mind you, the Dimensity 9000 Plus offers comparable performance to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, which powers the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

    Oppo Find N2 Flip arrives on Geekbench

    While Geekbench listings are a common sight for unreleased Android phones, it is a sign that Oppo might be readying it for a global launch. The Find N2 Flip could help Oppo establish itself in the emerging foldable phone market, where there is lot of action going on. Currently dominated by the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Oppo Find N2 Flip could try to undercut the Samsung foldable with its pricing. It could also counter the Motorola Razr 2022, which is already on sale in China.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    The Find N2 Flip that sells in China is an impressive phone to boot. Other than the powerful chip, the Flip offers a 6.8-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with up to 1600 nits of peak brightness. The phone also has a 3.2-inch Cover Display with a vertical layout. A 4300mAh battery along with the ColorOS 13 skin should ensure better battery life than the Samsung rival, and the 44W fast wired charging should fill it up faster upon an empty tank.

    The camera setup includes a 50MP main camera along with an unknown secondary camera, while the front camera has a 32MP sensor.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 18 Jan, 19:45 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Oppo Find N2 Flip leaks before India and global launch! Insane specs for foldable device
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Phone typing
    SECRET typing hack! Type with just one hand on your phone; do it this way
    iPhone
    iPhone battery life booster shot will do wonders for you! Here is how to do it in brief
    iOS 16
    Your iPhone or Android phone camera is spying on you? Stop nasty surprises, check this way
    KIBYARVLWJOSLALSC236CIOE5A
    Is your Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 14 fake? Find out this way
    Google Maps
    Hate your home showing on Google Maps Street View? Kill it THIS way

    Editor’s Pick

    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (2022) Review: ‘Stylish’ gaming laptop

    Trending Stories

    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Amazon Prime Video
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    iPhone
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    NetEase
    NetEase Rejected Game License Extension Offer, Blizzard Says
    Video game
    'The Last of Us' -- a new test for video game adaptations
    Xbox
    Microsoft Rolls Out Automatic Energy-Saving Mode for Select XBox Users
    PS Plus games
    Free PlayStation Plus Games for January 2023: Star Wars Jedi, Fallout 76 and more
    Video Game
    War-themed Arma 3 video game fuels wave of misinformation