Oppo Find N2 Flip leaks before India and global launch! Insane specs for foldable device

Oppo Find N2 Flip has been spotted on Geekbench ahead of its expected global launch. All details here.

There's word on the street that Oppo could bring the Find N2 Flip to the global market, including India. The Find N2 Flip was announced in December 2022 alongside the Find N2 flagship in China, designed to take on the army of flip phones with a foldable display. The Chinese variant had some impressive specs to flaunt and a large Cover Display that could actually be more useful than the one you see on the flip foldables from Samsung. Now, the phone has been spotted on Geekbench.

The Find N2 Flip has just hit the Geekbench, flaunting a single core score of 906 and a multi-core score of 3132. The phone is seen with Android 13 as its OS and there will be 8GB of RAM onboard. Based on the processor details, it seems the phone will continue to use the same MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset for the global markets. Mind you, the Dimensity 9000 Plus offers comparable performance to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, which powers the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Oppo Find N2 Flip arrives on Geekbench

While Geekbench listings are a common sight for unreleased Android phones, it is a sign that Oppo might be readying it for a global launch. The Find N2 Flip could help Oppo establish itself in the emerging foldable phone market, where there is lot of action going on. Currently dominated by the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Oppo Find N2 Flip could try to undercut the Samsung foldable with its pricing. It could also counter the Motorola Razr 2022, which is already on sale in China.

The Find N2 Flip that sells in China is an impressive phone to boot. Other than the powerful chip, the Flip offers a 6.8-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with up to 1600 nits of peak brightness. The phone also has a 3.2-inch Cover Display with a vertical layout. A 4300mAh battery along with the ColorOS 13 skin should ensure better battery life than the Samsung rival, and the 44W fast wired charging should fill it up faster upon an empty tank.

The camera setup includes a 50MP main camera along with an unknown secondary camera, while the front camera has a 32MP sensor.