Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date: Here is when this foldable is expected to be unveiled

Oppo last month launched its new attractive-looking flip smartphone called Oppo Find N3 Flip, but only in China, much to fans' disappointment. Oppo did not even disclose when this new smartphone would be launched globally. That has changed. Now, the company has teased its launch in India through its website and Oppo India X (Twitter) handle. Additionally, the teased images also reveal some of the specs of the smartphone. Let's have a look at the speculated Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date and specs.

Oppo Find N3 Flip launch date

According to the 9To5Google report, the Oppo Find N3 Flip is expected to be launched in October. However, the company has not revealed the global launch date for its latest flip smartphone yet. Oppo India also teased the smartphone through an X post which said, “Effortlessly access over 40 essential apps from the cover screen on your #OppoFindN3Flip. #TheBestFlip coming soon.”

Oppo may soon announce the global launch date for its Find N3 Flip as they have started teasing the product which indicates that users may soon be able to get the smartphone.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Oppo Find N3 Flip specs

Oppo Find N3 Flip is expected to feature a 6.8-inch front display and 3.26-inch cover screen which shows more than 40 essential apps. The leaked images showcase an industry-first triple camera setup. The specs include a 50MP primary camera, a 32MP telephoto portrait camera, and a 48MP wide-angle camera. Also, it is expected to have a 32MP punch-hole selfie camera. Additionally, it may feature a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. Lastly, the smartphone may come in color options of Cream Gold and Sleek Black.

The Oppo Website also released a contest in which participants can actually win a Find N3 Flip phone, Enco Air2 Pro earbuds, and coupons. The contest was started on October 3, 2023, and it will continue till October 24, 2023. Participants just have to click the “Draw” button to enter the contest. Additionally, participants who share the contest page on their X and Facebook accounts will have a greater chance to win.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!