Oppo Find X7 Pro to do a first, pack a special camera: Report

In recent news, the Oppo Find X7 Pro is expected to become the world's first dual periscope telephoto camera. Know its specs, features, price, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 20 2023, 16:55 IST
Oppo Find X5 Pro
The Oppo Find X7 Pro may come with dual periscope telephoto cameras. (Representative image) (HT Tech)
Oppo Find X5 Pro
The Oppo Find X7 Pro may come with dual periscope telephoto cameras. (Representative image) (HT Tech)

Oppo is set to launch its latest Reno 11 series this week, however, ahead of that rumours about its upcoming Oppo Find X7 series smartphones are growing stronger. Oppo is set to launch its brand new models with the Find X7 which is to debut in 2024. A recent rumour about the smartphone suggests that the Oppo Find X7 Pro may feature the world's first dual periscope telephoto cameras with impressive optical zoom. Check out what leaks have to say about the smartphone.

Oppo Find X7 Pro camera

A tipster named Digital Chat Station (via Gizmochina) has shared a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo saying that the Oppo Find X7 Pro is expected to feature a quad-camera setup with a dual periscope telephoto lens. Leaks says it is expected to feature a 50MP LYT-900 primary camera with a 1-inch size, a 50MP IMX890 sensor with a 1/1.56-inch size which is expected to have 2.7x optical zoom, a 50MP IMX858 sensor with a 1/2.4-inch size and 6x optical zoom, along with a 50 MP ultra-wide lens.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Additionally, it is reported that the Find X7 Pro may feature a new XCD solution for improved color calibration with the iconic Hasselblad company. This upgrade is expected to enhance the image quality of a photo in comparison to its predecessor.

Oppo Find X7 series specs

The Oppo Find X7 Pro is expected to feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset whereas the Oppo Find X7 may feature Dimensity 9300 SoC. It may come with 16 GB RAM and a 1 TB internal storage version. It is expected to run on Android 14 version with ColourOS 14. According to rumors, smartphones may debut in the first quarter of 2024. However, note that Oppo has not revealed any specific details about the Oppo Find X7 series in terms of specs, price, and launch date, therefore, the above specs are based on rumours and speculation.

We will have to wait till the company makes an official announcement about its plans to launch the Oppo Find X7 series.

First Published Date: 20 Nov, 16:19 IST
    Icon