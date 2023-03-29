Over 30 flaws fixed by iOS 16.4; Update your iPhone now!

iPhone users should be wary of security flaws in iOS which could lead to your iPhone being exposed to hackers. Download the iOS 16.4 update now.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 29 2023, 14:19 IST
iOS 16.4 launch imminent! Release date, new iPhone features-Check them all
image caption
1/5 Undoubtedly, the new iOS 16.4 update packs a slew of new features for your iPhones. One of these interesting features will be the "voice isolation for calls," which gives priority to your voice and cancels out any background noise in your surroundings. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/5 If you are an avid reader, then the iOS 16.4 update has a delightful page curl animation to flip the pages of an online book.  (Pixabay)
iOS 16
3/5 Apart from these, you will get new emoji characters, push notifications for Safari, a podcast interface update, and a new option to delete duplicate pictures from the iCloud Shared Photo Library. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/5 On the iOS 16.4 release date, MacRumors said, "The most probable candidate for an iOS 16.4 launch is Tuesday, March 28.”  (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 iOS 16.4 supported devices: If your iPhone is running on iOS 16, then you will get the iOS 16.4 update too! Basically, iPhone SE 2020, iPhone SE 2022, iPhone 8, and above all iPhones including the latest iPhone 14 series will get the upcoming iOS 16.4 update. (HT Tech)
iOS 16.4
View all Images
iOS 16.4 was recently rolled out, bringing fixes for security flaws. (Unsplash)

Apple recently released the much-awaited iOS 16.4 update, which not only brings new and exciting features to your iPhone, but it also fixes security flaws which have been plaguing iOS 16 for some time now. Although Apple devices are considered one of the safest devices in the market when it comes to cybersecurity, this recent discovery of vulnerabilities has confirmed that nothing in this world is 100% safe. Apple recently revealed that as many as 32 vulnerabilities were discovered in iOS and iPadOS which could potentially give attackers access to your iPhone.

Security flaws

The fixed security flaws include flaws in AppleMobileFileIntegrity where an app may be able to access user-sensitive data, in Kernel where an app may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges, as well as a WebKit Zero-Day flaw where OS crashes could be triggered by hackers to gain code execution.

As per Apple, “Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

Although the vulnerabilities in the latest iPhones and iPads were fixed in the iOS 16.3.1 and iPadOS 16.3.1 updates, the security fixes have now been rolled out for older Apple devices too. Therefore, it is imperative that you update your iPhone and iPad to the latest software version.

How to protect your devices

Apple frequently releases updates that not only introduce new features but also enhance security measures and fix vulnerabilities. Therefore, if your iPhone or iPad is operating on the same firmware as mentioned earlier, it is important to update to the latest software version immediately.

Apple products are renowned for their high level of cybersecurity, making them one of the most secure devices available in the market. Hackers often encounter difficulties when attempting to breach Apple's operating system. Nevertheless, the recent identification of vulnerabilities has demonstrated that no product can guarantee complete protection.

First Published Date: 29 Mar, 14:19 IST
