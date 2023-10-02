Own a BMW? Beware! You could break your iPhone 15

Reports are emerging of a potential hiccup for iPhone 15 users who also happen to be BMW owners. A problem has surfaced related to the use of the BMW wireless charging pad. In fact, the problem could even break the pricey iPhone 15! Reportedly, if you charge the iPhone 15 inside the BMW, the NFC chip on the handset may malfunction.

Over the past week, a growing number of BMW owners have voiced their grievances about their iPhone 15's NFC chip ceasing to function after using their car's wireless charging pad. These complaints have been documented on forums like MacRumors and on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter). The affected users describe a scenario where their iPhone goes into a data recovery mode, displaying a white screen, and thereafter, the NFC chip becomes non-operational following a device reboot.

NFC Chip's Crucial Role in Apple Ecosystem

For iPhone users, the NFC chip is responsible for powering critical features like Apple Pay and digital car keys. Those affected by this issue have reported encountering an error message in the Wallet app that reads, "Could Not Set Up Apple Pay. " Unfortunately, there doesn't appear to be a straightforward solution to the problem. Some users have had their iPhones replaced by Apple after confirming NFC chip failure. However, this replacement device remains susceptible to the same issue, leaving users in a frustrating and unresolved situation.

Though most complaints have been lodged by owners of iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, there is a lingering concern that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could also be affected. Consequently, owners of any iPhone 15 model are being advised to exercise caution while using BMW's wireless charging pad until this issue is resolved.

At present, it remains unclear what precisely is causing this problem, how many iPhone 15 users are affected, or which specific BMW models may be involved.

