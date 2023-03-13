Own the iPhone 13 at just 39999! Flipkart deal lowers price by astonishing amount

The iPhone 13 is considered a generational upgrade over the iPhone 12 as it improves upon every aspect of the previous-gen iPhone. It features a smaller notch, faster processor and better cameras. It is also first iPhone to feature Apple's new A15 Bionic chipset manufactured on a 5nm platform, making it one of the fastest smartphones in the market. Although it is usually priced at a premium, Flipkart has announced an amazing offer on the smartphone where its price has taken a huge fall.

After applying all the offers, the iPhone 13 can be yours for just Rs. 39999 for the duration of this offer. Here's how.

iPhone 13 Discount

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 69900. However, Flipkart has announced a huge discount on it and you can grab it for Rs. 39999 after applying all the offers!

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

After the initial discount, the iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 59999 on Flipkart, giving you a direct Rs. 9901 discount. To make this deal even sweeter, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 with the help of exchange and bank offers.

iPhone 13 Exchange Offers

Flipkart is also offering a huge exchange bonus on the iPhone 13. You can get up to Rs. 20000 off on the price of the iPhone 13 if you trade-in your old smartphone. However, the exchange bonus depends on the model and the condition of the old smartphone.

Both offers combined take down the price of the iPhone 13 to just Rs. 39999! Offers are also valid on other variants of the smartphone too.

B09G9D8KRQ

iPhone 13 Bank Offers

Customers can get 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on ICICI Bank Credit Card and ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. Also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions. Flipkart is offering the facility to buy it with no-cost EMI. That means you can take home the iPhone 13 by paying a nominal amount and pay the rest of it in installments, without any added interest!