Pixel 7, Fold owners BEWARE! Know this before updating to Android 14

Google's new Pixel 8 devices were the first smartphones in the world to come with Android 14. Since then, several other smartphones have also been getting the update, with Samsung rolling out the OneUI 6 based on Android 14 just yesterday. However, other Pixel users have been facing a lot of challenges while moving to the latest Android operating system. Shockingly, some of them have even reported that their devices are getting bricked after updating! So, if you're a Pixel user about to update your smartphone, then know all about this issue.

Pixel phones affected by Android 14

Just a few weeks ago, it was reported that the Android 14 update on the Pixel 6 has caused a mess, with many users encountering weird problems such as losing access to the phone's internal storage. Moreover, users also faced UI crashes and “storage is full” errors. TechRadar has now reported that the issue is not only plaguing the Pixel 6, but newer devices such as the Pixel 7, and the flagship Pixel Fold too.

As per the report, the issue is most common on devices that have multiple user profiles installed. The problem has left Pixel phones unusable for many, with the devices stuck at the boot loop.

It seems like Google has taken note of the issue. On the Google Support forum, a Community Manager posted, “We are aware of an issue occurring on some Pixel devices (Pixel 6 and later models) that have both received the Android 14 update and have multiple users (other than the primary user) set up.”

After the update, some users are also facing a “Factory data reset” after reboot, which if accepted, results in a loss of data. However, if it is declined, the phone remains stuck at the “Pixel is starting” boot loop. The tech giant says that it has already pushed out an update through the Google Play system that will prevent the issue from happening on any additional devices.

However, if your Pixel is stuck at the “Pixel is starting” boot loop, then know that Google is “investigating methods” to restore your phone to normalcy without losing your data.