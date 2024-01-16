Icon

Planning to preorder Samsung Galaxy S24 series? From Galaxy Watch 6 to Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, know what you will get

The preorder offers on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series have been leaked. Check out all the preorder offers on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series including free Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Pokemon case, and more.

By: HT TECH
Jan 16 2024, 16:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks: Check out the exceptional features that may be rolled out
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
1/6 1. Software Updates Revolution: The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series is rumored to set a new industry benchmark with a commitment to up to 7 years of software updates, challenging the norm and possibly reshaping Android's landscape. Pixel smartphones were first to get this.  (Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Galaxy S23))
2/6 2. AI-Powered Enhancements: Leaked marketing images by Evan Blass reveal AI-centric features like "Live Translate" for calls, improved night zoom, and the innovative "Note Assist" within Samsung's Notes app, promising a more intelligent and user-friendly experience.  (Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Galaxy S23))
3/6 3. Display and Camera Excellence: Impressive specifications are coming , the S24 series may have a 6.8-inch flat QHD+ display on the Ultra, 6.7-inch QHD+ on the S24+, and a 6.2-inch FHD+ on the S24. The camera setup stands out with a massive 200MP main camera on the Ultra and 50MP primary cameras on the S24 and S24+.  (Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Galaxy S23))
4/6 4. "Circle to Search" Innovation: A groundbreaking feature, "Circle to Search," allows users to search images, videos, or text on their screen without taking screenshots. Powered by Google, this feature integrates gestures like circling, highlighting, scribbling, or tapping, potentially representing an advanced form of Google Lens.  (Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Galaxy S23))
5/6 5. Extended Partnership with Google: The leaks highlight a deepening collaboration between Samsung and Google, with expectations of Google Assistant with Bard making an appearance on the Galaxy S24 series. The "Circle to Search" feature, being Google-powered, is a testament to this strengthening alliance.  (Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Galaxy S23))
6/6 6. Galaxy Al Free Access: Anticipated as a game-changer, leaked information suggests that access to Galaxy Al features will be free until 2025, though subscription details remain undisclosed. This move is poised to captivate users and redefine the Android experience with cutting-edge features and an extended commitment to software support.  (Samsung Galaxy (Samsung Galaxy S23))
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung will offer free Galaxy Watch 6 on Galaxy S24 series preorders, as per the reports. (Unsplash)

We're just a day away from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event that will see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, the company's flagship smartphone. The event, which takes place annually, is being held in San Jose, California, USA. At the event, The Galaxy S24 series is likely to feature the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is also reported that the tech giant will make big announcements in AI, namely Galaxy AI. While Samsung has allowed potential customers to pre-reserve their devices, the preorder offers on the Galaxy S24 series have been leaked. Check out all the preorder offers on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder offers

As per a SamLover report, tipster @garyeonhan suggested that Samsung might offer a free storage upgrade to buyers of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in some regions, including Korea. This would mean prices for the 128GB model device would apply on the 256GB variant, the 256GB price would be valid on the 512GB model, and so on. 

Moreover, Samsung will also reportedly bundle a one-year Samsung Care+ guarantee with preorders of Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra. A customized Pokemon or Maeil Milk Buds case will also be selected at random and given along with the preorders. The tipster also claimed that Samsung will offer Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for those who preorder the Galaxy S24 series.

Meanwhile, tipster Roland Quandt suggested that Samsung will roll out the same preorder offers in Austria too. This would mean even those purchasing a 512GB variant of the S24 will get a 1TB variant for the same price. However, there is a catch. As per the tipster, the 1TB storage upgrade offer will only be available on 2000 units at every participating retailer.

In the UK, Samsung will reportedly bundle the Galaxy Watch 6 for free with the Galaxy S24 preorders. As per Quandt, this offer will not only be live on the top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra but the vanilla Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus as well.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon