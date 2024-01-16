Planning to preorder Samsung Galaxy S24 series? From Galaxy Watch 6 to Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, know what you will get

We're just a day away from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event that will see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, the company's flagship smartphone. The event, which takes place annually, is being held in San Jose, California, USA. At the event, The Galaxy S24 series is likely to feature the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is also reported that the tech giant will make big announcements in AI, namely Galaxy AI. While Samsung has allowed potential customers to pre-reserve their devices, the preorder offers on the Galaxy S24 series have been leaked. Check out all the preorder offers on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung Galaxy S24 preorder offers

As per a SamLover report, tipster @garyeonhan suggested that Samsung might offer a free storage upgrade to buyers of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in some regions, including Korea. This would mean prices for the 128GB model device would apply on the 256GB variant, the 256GB price would be valid on the 512GB model, and so on.

Moreover, Samsung will also reportedly bundle a one-year Samsung Care+ guarantee with preorders of Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra. A customized Pokemon or Maeil Milk Buds case will also be selected at random and given along with the preorders. The tipster also claimed that Samsung will offer Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for those who preorder the Galaxy S24 series.

Meanwhile, tipster Roland Quandt suggested that Samsung will roll out the same preorder offers in Austria too. This would mean even those purchasing a 512GB variant of the S24 will get a 1TB variant for the same price. However, there is a catch. As per the tipster, the 1TB storage upgrade offer will only be available on 2000 units at every participating retailer.

In the UK, Samsung will reportedly bundle the Galaxy Watch 6 for free with the Galaxy S24 preorders. As per Quandt, this offer will not only be live on the top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra but the vanilla Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus as well.

