Poco F6 launched in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset: All details about the smartphone

Poco F6 finally made its debut in India after months of anticipation and growing rumours. Poco's F-series smartphones have leaned towards the performance segment to provide users with improved gaming and multitasking capabilities at a very affordable price. The smartphone is equipped with an industry-first Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, making it capable of on-device AI features and more. Know what the new generation of Poco F-series has in store for users.

Poco F6 Specs

The Poco F6 features a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 120Hz screen refresh rate and e 2400nits peak brightness. For an effective gaming and viewing experience, the smartphone also supports HD 10+ and Dolby Vision. The Poco F6 is powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor paired with 16GB PDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. For heat management, the device is equipped with a Poco Iceloop System which will maintain the heat distribution within the system for optimal performance.

For photography, the Poco F6 sports a dual camera setup which includes a 50MP primary Sony sensor with OIS and EIS support and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, the smartphone features a 20MP selfie camera. It also supports 4K video recording at 60fps.

Additionally, the stand-out feature of Poco F6 is the AON mode which is a new AI-powered gesture recognition feature which can answer calls, fast-forward Netflix videos, and more via hand gestures. Therefore, Users do not have to interact with the device while they are streaming content online. More app support for AON will be added in the future.

The smartphone runs on Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14 and Poco offers 3 years of operating system updates and 4 years of security updates. The Poco F6 is backed by a 5000mAh battery and comes with 90W fast charging support.

Poco F6 Price and Availability

The Poco F6 is available in two colour variants: Titanium and Black. The smartphone comes at a starting price of Rs.29999 for the 8GB and 256GB variant. However, the first sale price of the device starts from Rs. 25999. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Poco website and other retail stores from 29 May, 12PM

