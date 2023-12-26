Icon

POCO launches affordable 5G smartphone exclusively on Flipkart; check out the POCO M6 5G

POCO, a consumer technology company, introduces the feature-packed POCO M6 5G, a budget-friendly smartphone, aiming to redefine the entry-level segment with its captivating design and robust features.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 26 2023, 18:06 IST
POCO M6 5G
POCO M6 5G is an affordable, powerful, and exclusively available on Flipkart.
POCO, a prominent consumer tech brand, has officially launched its most budget-friendly 5G smartphone in India – the POCO M6 5G. It is exclusively available on Flipkart. Priced attractively at Rs. 9,499, Rs. 10,499, and Rs. 12,499 for the 4+128GB, 6+128GB, and 8+256GB variants, respectively, customers can enjoy an additional Rs. 1,000 discount with select bank cards or EMI transactions.

The POCO M6 5G comes in two stylish colors, Orion Blue and Galactic Black, featuring the striking Sky Dance design. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+, this smartphone promises seamless and efficient performance. Its 6.74" 90Hz display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, promises an immersive visual experience, complemented by splash resistance and dust protection.

Unlocking the POCO M6 5G is possible through the Fast Side fingerprint sensor. It packs a 50MP AI Dual camera for detailed images and a 5MP AI Selfie camera on the front. The robust 5000mAh battery supports 18W fast charging, and users will get a 10W C-type in-box charger. Additionally, the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack caters to music enthusiasts.

For those purchasing the POCO M6 5G, there's an exclusive offer of 50GB of additional data (for Airtel prepaid users).

POCO emphasizes a customer-centric approach, with a philosophy described as 'Made of MAD,' focusing on meeting the evolving needs of POCO fans. The brand aims to democratize decision-making in product development and ensures continuous updates to enhance user satisfaction.

In summary, the POCO M6 5G positions itself as a leader in the entry-level 5G smartphone segment, combining innovation, reliability, and affordability, while delivering a captivating design and robust features to cater to the diverse needs of tech-savvy consumers in India.

First Published Date: 26 Dec, 18:06 IST
    Trending Gadgets

