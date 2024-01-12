Poco X6 with 120Hz display launched in India! Check its features, specs, price, and more

Poco has been teasing its new generation X-series for over a month now, and on January 11, 2024, it finally announced the Poco X6 series which some eye-catching features. The new smartphone series includes the Poco X6 model which comes under the mid-range category in India. If you are looking for a feature-filled smartphone with a reasonable price range then check out what the Poco X6 has in store for its users.

Poco X6 specifications

The Poco X6 sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED 12-bit display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1800nits peak brightness which will give users a great viewing experience even in harsh sunlight conditions. For protection, the smartphone is backed by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to make the smartphone more durable. It is launched with two color variants: Mirror Black and Snowstorm White.

For performance, the Poco X6 is equipped with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor paired with 12GB LPDDR4xRAM. The smartphone will come in two storage variants 256GB and 512 GB. It also sports an Adreno 710 GPU for amazing graphics.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

In terms of photography, the Poco X6 features a triple camera setup which includes 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra wide camera and 2MP macro camera. On the front, the smartphone features a 16MP selfie camera. For long hour performance, the smartphone is backed with a 5100mAh battery which supports 67W fast charging. It is IP54 rated for dust and splash resistant. Currently, the smartphone is running on Android 13 with MIUI 14 on top.

Specifications Display: 6.67-inch Battery: 5100 mAh Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Rear camera: 64MP RAM: 12GB RAM Storage: 256GB

Poco X6 price and availability

The Poco X6 is priced at Rs.21999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. For 12GB+256GB, it costs Rs.23999 and for the 12GB+512GB, it's priced at Rs.24999. The Poco X6 is now available for preorder on Flipkart, however, the official sale will begin on January 16, 2024. Flipkart is also providing a Rs.2000 discount with an ICICI bank card.