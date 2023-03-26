Powerful deal! iQOO 9 SE price crashes to insanely low level; Save 28000 on Amazon

The iQOO 9 SE is available with a massive price cut! It is currently one of the most affordable phones with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. If you are an avid gamer, the iQOO 9 SE has got a great spec sheet to impress you even further. It gets a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display assisted by a MEMC chip and a maximum 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it supports a 66W fast-wired charging solution for a 4500mAh battery.

Not just that, for photography, it gets a 48MP led triple rear camera system with OIS coupled with a 13MP wide-angle camera that supports 120-degree ultra wide shots and a macro camera with a minimum focal length of 2.5 cm. The phone runs on Android 12 underneath Vivo's FunTouch OS 12. All of these features are now available at an insanely low price. Wondering how much you need to pay for the iQOO 9 SE with the new Amazon deal? Read on.

iQOO 9 SE price cut

Against the retail price of iQOO 9 SE 5G for its base variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, Amazon is currently selling it at Rs. 30990. That means it provides a direct chance to save a flat 23 per cent on this powerful mid-range smartphone.

However, the deal gets exciting with bank offers and exchange deal options. Right now, you can find an instant discount of flat Rs. 3000 on ICICI and HDFC bank cards. This will help you to reduce the price of iQOO 9 SE to 27990. To further make the deal even more surreal, you can get up to a Rs. 25000 discount while exchanging your old smartphone. That means, collectively, you can save up to Rs. 28000 with bank offers and exchange deals apart from the available price cut.

However, you should note that this will be the maximum discount. The real discount on the exchange deal may vary depending on your old smartphone model, brand, and condition.